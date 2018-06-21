All about
Rubina, Abhinav's
relationship

December 01, 2020

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the 'IT' couples in the industry

They are fondly known as RubiNav by their fans

The couple loves travelling and are each other's travel buddies

When Abhinav first asked for Rubina's phone number, she gave him her email ID and that's how they began talking

Abhinav has saved Rubina's name in his mobile as "Tobu"

Rubina, on the other hand, has saved his name as "Toblu"

The couple's first kiss was at Rubina's meditation room

They got married on 21 June, 2018

Abhinav lost his wedding ring the next day after getting hitched to Rubina

The couple has had their own share of ups and downs in their relationship

The actress revealed that she and Abhinav were on the verge of getting separated and were about to file for divorce

The couple entered the Bigg Boss 14 house to give each other time

