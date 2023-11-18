Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Sports

November 18, 2023

All about Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar was born on April 24, 1973, in Mumbai, India and was the youngest siblings

Early life

Sachin was introduced to cricket at a young age by his elder brother, Ajit Tendulkar

 Introduction to cricket

The cricketer showed his exceptional talent in junior cricket by scoring many runs in schools

 Junior career

Sachin Tendulkar made his debut for the Indian national cricket team in November 1989 at the age of 16, becoming the youngest Indian to play in a Test match

  Debut for India

Over the course of his 24-year international career, Sachin Tendulkar set numerous records and achieved numerous milestones, including becoming the leading run-scorer in both Test and ODI cricket at the time of his retirement

 International career

The cricketer holds numerous records, including most runs in international cricket, most centuries in international cricket, and most runs in a single World Cup

Records and achievements

Sachin Tendulkar served as the captain of the Indian cricket team for a period but stepped down from the role due to the immense pressure

Captaincy

The cricketer is married to Anjali, a pediatrician, and they have two children, Sara and Arjun

 Personal life

Retirement

Sachin Tendulkar announced his retirement from international cricket in November 2013 after playing his 200th Test match against the West Indies in Mumbai

After retiring from cricket, Tendulkar remained involved in the sport and took on various roles, including mentoring the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Post-Retirement

