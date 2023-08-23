All about Salman Khan - KJo film

Megastar Salman Khan has ruled the industry over the last 3 decades. Although, his last few releases couldn't stand upon the expectations of his fans, but now the actor is leaving no stone unturned to make his upcoming flicks fan favorites
Salman Khan
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Following the average business of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release, Tiger 3 this Diwali. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi
Immediate Next
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Moreover, the Sultan actor is reportedly doing a big-budget actioner under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions post the release of Tiger 3
Film With Karan Johar
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Reportedly, Vishnuvardhan is helming the project. He is known for directing Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah
The Director
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
Sandeep Srivastava of Shershaah fame has written the script for Salman Khan film
The Writer
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
The actor was recently seen sporting a bald look. He is reportedly playing the role of a paramilitary officer in the film. Salman Khan is reportedly donning an army buzz cut and will undergo physical transformation to fit into the role
Paramilitary Officer
Video: Pinkvilla
The makers have planned to take the film on floors by Mid-November. The pre-production is going on in full swing
Shooting
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Reportedly, the yet untitled army based film is targeting Christmas 2024 release
Release Plan
Image: Salman Khan's Instagram
Up next, the actor has chalked out his dates for YRF's spy film, Tiger VS Pathan. The film is reportedly set to begin from March/April 2024. Starring Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan, it is the most anticipated film of Indian Cinema
Tiger VS Pathan
Video: YRF's Instagram
After back-to-back two major action flicks, the actor will go on his softer side with Sooraj Barjatya film. Tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi, the romantic family drama is reportedly set to begin by the end of 2024