 Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 23, 2023

All about Salman Khan - KJo film

Megastar Salman Khan has ruled the industry over the last 3 decades. Although, his last few releases couldn't stand upon the expectations of his fans, but now the actor is leaving no stone unturned to make his upcoming flicks fan favorites

Salman Khan

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

Following the average business of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release, Tiger 3 this Diwali. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi

Immediate Next

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

Moreover, the Sultan actor is reportedly doing a big-budget actioner under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions post the release of Tiger 3

Film With Karan Johar

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

Reportedly, Vishnuvardhan is helming the project. He is known for directing Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah

The Director

Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram

Sandeep Srivastava of Shershaah fame has written the script for Salman Khan film

The Writer

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

The actor was recently seen sporting a bald look. He is reportedly playing the role of a paramilitary officer in the film. Salman Khan is reportedly donning an army buzz cut and will undergo physical transformation to fit into the role

Paramilitary Officer

Video: Pinkvilla

The makers have planned to take the film on floors by Mid-November. The pre-production is going on in full swing

Shooting

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

Reportedly, the yet untitled army based film is targeting Christmas 2024 release 

 Release Plan

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

Up next, the actor has chalked out his dates for YRF's spy film, Tiger VS Pathan. The film is reportedly set to begin from March/April 2024. Starring Salman Khan & Shah Rukh Khan, it is the most anticipated film of Indian Cinema

 Tiger VS Pathan

Video: YRF's Instagram

After back-to-back two major action flicks, the actor will go on his softer side with Sooraj Barjatya film. Tentatively titled Prem Ki Shaadi, the romantic family drama is reportedly set to begin by the end of 2024

Prem Ki Shaadi

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

