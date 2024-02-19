Heading 3

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

All About Satish Kaushik’s Kaagaz 2

It is a sequel to the 2020 movie Kaagaz starring Pankaj Tripathi. The movie was directed by the late Satish Kaushik 

Kaagaz 2

Image: Anupam Kher’s Instagram

Known for his amazing comic timing and filmmaking, actor-director Satish Kaushik died in 2023 due to a heart attack 

Image: Satish Kaushik’s Instagram

Satish Kaushik

Kaagaz 2 marks the last movie of Satish Kaushik as an actor 

Image: Satish Kaushik’s Instagram

Last Movie

Apart from Satish Kaushik, the movie stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Neena Gupta 

Star Cast

Image: Anupam Kher’s Instagram

The movie is directed by V.K. Prakash 

Direction

Image: Satish Kaushik’s Instagram

Produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain, Kaagaz 2 is a collaborative production of Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP & Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd

Production

Image- Athiya Shetty Instagram

Kaagaz 2 follows Satish Kaushik’s quest for justice after the tragic death of his daughter. He takes on the challenge of advocating for the prohibition of political rallies, road blockades, and protests

The Plot

Image: IMDb

The trailer of Kaagaz 2 has been released, and it was received well by the audience 

Trailer

Video: Anupam Kher’s Instagram

Anu Moothedath is the cinematographer. Sharib and Srijan Vinay Vaishnav have composed the music for the movie

Camera & Music 

Image: Pexels

Release Date

Image: Anupam Kher’s Instagram

The film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 1 

