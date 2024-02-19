All About Satish Kaushik’s Kaagaz 2

It is a sequel to the 2020 movie Kaagaz starring Pankaj Tripathi. The movie was directed by the late Satish Kaushik
Kaagaz 2
Known for his amazing comic timing and filmmaking, actor-director Satish Kaushik died in 2023 due to a heart attack
Satish Kaushik
Kaagaz 2 marks the last movie of Satish Kaushik as an actor
Last Movie
Apart from Satish Kaushik, the movie stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Neena Gupta
Star Cast
The movie is directed by V.K. Prakash
Direction
Produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain, Kaagaz 2 is a collaborative production of Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP & Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd
Production
Kaagaz 2 follows Satish Kaushik’s quest for justice after the tragic death of his daughter. He takes on the challenge of advocating for the prohibition of political rallies, road blockades, and protests
The Plot
The trailer of Kaagaz 2 has been released, and it was received well by the audience
Trailer
Anu Moothedath is the cinematographer. Sharib and Srijan Vinay Vaishnav have composed the music for the movie
Camera & Music
Release Date
The film is scheduled to release in theaters on March 1