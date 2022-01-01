Heading 3

Selena Gomez's documentary

Image: Getty Images

Title

Selena Gomez's upcoming documentary has been titled as My Mind and Me. It seems the singer will be opening up about her mental health journey in it

Image: Getty Images

Streaming Release

Selena Gomez's documentary will have a streaming release, My Mind and Me will be premiering on AppleTV+

Image: Getty Images

Selena's Journey

It was previously teased in the promo that the documentary will follow the singer's "six-year journey into a new light" after reaching massive highs and lows

Image: Getty Images

The documentary has been directed by Alek Keshishian, who previously also directed another major artist, Madonna's Madonna: Truth or Dare

Director

Image: Getty Images

Selena's Different Sides

The documentary will reportedly show us different sides of Gomez as a singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist

Image: Getty Images

Gomez's Excitement

Selena teased her upcoming documentary on social media as she shared a post on Instagram about the same and wrote, "Wanna hear a part to my story…My Mind & Me coming soon."

Image: Getty Images

Release Date

Selena's much-awaited documentary will premiere on the streaming platform on November 4 and the singer's fans are expected to be super excited for the same

Image: Getty Images

Selena's Milestones

The documentary will focus on some of the major milestones of Selena's life including her life-saving kidney transplant and her music album Rare

Image: Getty Images

Director's Words

Previously, director Alek Keshishian teased about the documentary and said, "So excited the world will soon get to see the person behind the persona."

Image: Getty Images

Selena and Alek's Collab

Selena Gomez has previously also worked with filmmaker Alek Keshishian for the music video of her popular song, Hands to Myself

