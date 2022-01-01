All About
Selena Gomez's documentary
Surabhi Redkar
SEPT 21, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Title
Selena Gomez's upcoming documentary has been titled as My Mind and Me. It seems the singer will be opening up about her mental health journey in it
Streaming Release
Selena Gomez's documentary will have a streaming release, My Mind and Me will be premiering on AppleTV+
Selena's Journey
It was previously teased in the promo that the documentary will follow the singer's "six-year journey into a new light" after reaching massive highs and lows
The documentary has been directed by Alek Keshishian, who previously also directed another major artist, Madonna's Madonna: Truth or Dare
Director
Selena's Different Sides
The documentary will reportedly show us different sides of Gomez as a singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur and activist
Gomez's Excitement
Selena teased her upcoming documentary on social media as she shared a post on Instagram about the same and wrote, "Wanna hear a part to my story…My Mind & Me coming soon."
Release Date
Selena's much-awaited documentary will premiere on the streaming platform on November 4 and the singer's fans are expected to be super excited for the same
Selena's Milestones
The documentary will focus on some of the major milestones of Selena's life including her life-saving kidney transplant and her music album Rare
Director's Words
Previously, director Alek Keshishian teased about the documentary and said, "So excited the world will soon get to see the person behind the persona."
Selena and Alek's Collab
Selena Gomez has previously also worked with filmmaker Alek Keshishian for the music video of her popular song, Hands to Myself
