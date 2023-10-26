Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
26 OCTOBER, 2023
All about Shahid Kapoor's Deva
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is known for his powerful acting and dancing skills. He has established himself as an artist who can easily balance between class and mass scripts
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Ajay Kadam | Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
The actor was last seen in Bloody Daddy. It was a direct-to-digital release
Last Release
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
On Tuesday, Shahid Kapoor announced on social media the title and release date of his next film
New Announcement
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Shahid Kapoor is reportedly shooting for a neo-noir investigative crime drama. The film is officially titled Deva. It was earlier speculated to be Koi Shaq
The Title
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
The Farzi actor is playing the role of a cop in the film. He has adored short hair for the role. Shahid is holding a gun in his hand in the first look
first look
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
As we reported earlier, Pooja Hegde Are playing the female lead role. However, the details about her character is kept under wraps
Female Lead
Image: Rosshan Andrrews' Instagram
The movie marks the directorial debut of Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews in the Hindi film industry. Siddharth Roy Kapur is producing the film
Makers
Image: Pooja Hegde's Instagram
Deva is officially scheduled to release in theaters on Dussehra next year, October 11th, 2024
Release Date
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Shahid Kapoor's immediate next release is an untitled robotic love story. It stars the actor opposite Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film is slated for a release on February 9th, 2024
Immediate Next
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Further, the actor is in talks for a mythological epic drama with Jacky Bhagnani. He also has Farzi 2 in his lineup
Others
Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.