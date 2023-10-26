Heading 3

26 OCTOBER, 2023

All about Shahid Kapoor's Deva

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is known for his powerful acting and dancing skills. He has established himself as an artist who can easily balance between class and mass scripts

Shahid Kapoor

Image: Ajay Kadam | Shahid Kapoor's Instagram 

The actor was last seen in Bloody Daddy. It was a direct-to-digital release

Last Release

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram 

On Tuesday, Shahid Kapoor announced on social media the title and release date of his next film

New Announcement

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram 

Shahid Kapoor is reportedly shooting for a neo-noir investigative crime drama. The film is officially titled Deva. It was earlier speculated to be Koi Shaq

The Title

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram 

The Farzi actor is playing the role of a cop in the film. He has adored short hair for the role. Shahid is holding a gun in his hand in the first look

first look

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram 

As we reported earlier, Pooja Hegde Are playing the female lead role. However, the details about her character is kept under wraps

 Female Lead

Image: Rosshan Andrrews' Instagram 

The movie marks the directorial debut of Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews in the Hindi film industry. Siddharth Roy Kapur is producing the film

 Makers

Image: Pooja Hegde's Instagram 

Deva is officially scheduled to release in theaters on Dussehra next year, October 11th, 2024

 Release Date

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram

Shahid Kapoor's immediate next release is an untitled robotic love story. It stars the actor opposite Kriti Sanon in the lead. The film is slated for a release on February 9th, 2024

Immediate Next

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram 

Further, the actor is in talks for a mythological epic drama with Jacky Bhagnani. He also has Farzi 2 in his lineup

Others 

Image: Shahid Kapoor's Instagram 

