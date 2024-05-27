Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
may 27, 2024
All About Sharvari Wagh's Munjya
Officially titled Munjya, it is an upcoming Hindi movie that is set to take the Horror-comedy genre to the next level
Munjya
Video: Sharvari's Instagram
Munjya is expected to be a part of Maddock Films’ popular Horror-Comedy Universe that includes films like Stree and Bhediya
The Cinematic Universe
Image: Sharvari's Instagram
Actress Sharvari Wagh is spearheading the movie based on a folklore
Sharvari Wagh
Image: Sharvari's Instagram
Besides Sharvari, Munjya stars Mona Singh, Sathyaraj, and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles
The Cast
Video: Maddock Films’ Instagram
The movie introduces a CGI ghost on whom the story is titled Munjya
A CGI Ghost
Image: Sharvari's Instagram
The plot revolves around a ghost named Munjya's obsession with love and his search for Munni
The Basic Plot
Video: Maddock Films’ Instagram
Marathi filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar has directed the horror-comedy film
The Director
Image: Aditya Sarpotdar's Instagram
Dinesh Vijan is bankrolling the movie under his production banner, Maddock Films
Producers
Image: Sharvari's Instagram
The trailer of the movie has already been revealed, and it has met with positive response on the internet
Trailer
Video: Sharvari's Instagram
Munjya is set to hit the screens on June 7, 2024
Release Date
Image: Maddock Films’ Instagram
