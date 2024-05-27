Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment 

may 27, 2024

All About Sharvari Wagh's Munjya

Officially titled Munjya, it is an upcoming Hindi movie that is set to take the Horror-comedy genre to the next level

 Munjya 

Munjya is expected to be a part of Maddock Films’ popular Horror-Comedy Universe that includes films like Stree and Bhediya 

 The Cinematic Universe 

Actress Sharvari Wagh is spearheading the movie based on a folklore 

 Sharvari Wagh 

Besides Sharvari, Munjya stars Mona Singh, Sathyaraj, and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles

 The Cast 

The movie introduces a CGI ghost on whom the story is titled Munjya 

A CGI Ghost

The plot revolves around a ghost named Munjya's obsession with love and his search for Munni

 The Basic Plot 

Marathi filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar has directed the horror-comedy film 

The Director 

Dinesh Vijan is bankrolling the movie under his production banner, Maddock Films 

Producers 

The trailer of the movie has already been revealed, and it has met with positive response on the internet

 Trailer 

Munjya is set to hit the screens on June 7, 2024 

Release Date 

