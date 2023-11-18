Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Sports
November 18, 2023
All about Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Santosh Iyer is a talented Indian international cricketer who plays as a right-handed batsman
Shreyas Iyer
Image source- Shreyas Iyer Instagram
He was born on 6 December 1994 in Chembur, Maharashtra
Date of Birth and Place
Iyer made his first-class cricket debut in December 2014 during the 2014–15 Ranji Trophy
Debut
Shreyas represented India at the 2024 Men’s Under-19 World Cup
Domestic career
After spending several years in the Delhi franchise, he now plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL
Indian Premier League
He became the first Indian player to score a century and half-century on test debut. He played against New Zealand in November 2021
Test Debut
Iyer was named the ICC Player of the Month for February and March 2022. He was named Man of the Match after scoring a century
Player
Shreyas Iyer contributed to India's win in the 2023 World Cup semi-finals by hitting 105 runs
Semi-final 2023
Followers
Shreyas Iyer enjoys a huge fan following of 8.9M on Instagram
He was the top run-scorer of the 2015-16 Ranji season, where he amassed a whopping 1,321 runs
Highest scorer
