Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Sports

November 18, 2023

All about Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Santosh Iyer is a talented Indian international cricketer who plays as a right-handed batsman 

Shreyas Iyer

Image source- Shreyas Iyer Instagram 

He was born on 6 December 1994 in Chembur, Maharashtra 

Image source- Shreyas Iyer Instagram 

Date of Birth and Place

Iyer made his first-class cricket debut in December 2014 during the 2014–15 Ranji Trophy 

Debut 

Image source- Shreyas Iyer Instagram 

Shreyas represented India at the 2024 Men’s Under-19 World Cup 

Domestic career 

Image source- Shreyas Iyer Instagram 

After spending several years in the Delhi franchise, he now plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 

Indian Premier League 

Image source- Shreyas Iyer Instagram 

He became the first Indian player to score a century and half-century on test debut. He played against New Zealand in November 2021

Test Debut 

Image source- Shreyas Iyer Instagram 

Iyer was named the ICC Player of the Month for February and March 2022. He was named Man of the Match after scoring a century 

Player

Image source- Shreyas Iyer Instagram 

Shreyas Iyer contributed to India's win in the 2023 World Cup semi-finals by hitting 105 runs 

Semi-final 2023

Image source- Shreyas Iyer Instagram 

Followers

Image source- Shreyas Iyer Instagram 

Shreyas Iyer enjoys a huge fan following of 8.9M on Instagram 

He was the top run-scorer of the 2015-16 Ranji season, where he amassed a whopping 1,321 runs 

Highest scorer

Image source- Shreyas Iyer Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here