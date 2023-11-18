Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Sports

November 18, 2023

All about Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is an Indian international cricketer who was born on September 8, 1999, in Fazilka, Punjab

Shubman Gill 

Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram 

Shubman has a twin sister named Shahneel Gill

Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram 

Personal life

Gill made his first-class debut for Punjab in 2017 in Ranji Trophy and impressed everyone with his batting skills

First-class debut 

Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram 

Shubman Gill made his international debut for India in ODIs against New Zealand on January 31, 2019

International debut

Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram 

Gill made his test debut for India in 2020 during a Test match against Australia

Test debut 

Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram 

Shubman Gill plays for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 

IPL 

Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram 

Gill holds the record for youngest cricketer to score a double century in ODI's

Record 

Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram 

Shubman enjoys a massive fan following of 10.5M on Instagram 

Followers

Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram 

Milestone 

Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram 

Gill went out to set a world record for scoring 2,000 ODI runs in lowest number of innings

Shubman Gill is considered one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket and has a promising future ahead

Young talent

Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram 

