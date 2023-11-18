Heading 3
Jiya Surana
Sports
November 18, 2023
All about Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill is an Indian international cricketer who was born on September 8, 1999, in Fazilka, Punjab
Shubman Gill
Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram
Shubman has a twin sister named Shahneel Gill
Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram
Personal life
Gill made his first-class debut for Punjab in 2017 in Ranji Trophy and impressed everyone with his batting skills
First-class debut
Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram
Shubman Gill made his international debut for India in ODIs against New Zealand on January 31, 2019
International debut
Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram
Gill made his test debut for India in 2020 during a Test match against Australia
Test debut
Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram
Shubman Gill plays for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League
IPL
Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram
Gill holds the record for youngest cricketer to score a double century in ODI's
Record
Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram
Shubman enjoys a massive fan following of 10.5M on Instagram
Followers
Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram
Milestone
Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram
Gill went out to set a world record for scoring 2,000 ODI runs in lowest number of innings
Shubman Gill is considered one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket and has a promising future ahead
Young talent
Image source- Shubman Gill Instagram
