Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

December 01,2023

All about Sidharth Malhotra

The actor was born in Delhi in a Punjabi family and has two brothers 

Family

Sidharth attended Don Bosco School in Delhi and later completed his graduation in B.Com from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

Education

Before entering the industry, the actor worked as a model as was associated with many agencies and walked the ramp for many designers

 Modeling career

Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with the film Student of the Year directed by Karan Johar

 Bollywood debut

The actor has acted in many Bollywood films and some of the well-known films are Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, Brothers, Shershah, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Mission Majnu

 Filmography

Sidharth has received recognition for many films like Ek Villain, Kapoor and Sons and Shershaah

 Recognition

The actor got linked up with many actresses but never confirmed anything about it, and is now married to a beautiful actress Kiara Advani

Personal Life

Apart from acting, the actor has also worked for many brands like Coca-Cola, Men’s Fair & Lovely, Oppo F9 Pro and many others

Brand endorsements

National Award

The actor has won a Special Jury Award at the National Awards for his film, Shershaah 

Currently, the actor is working on his upcoming movie titled Yodha

Upcoming project

