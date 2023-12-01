Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 01,2023
All about Sidharth Malhotra
The actor was born in Delhi in a Punjabi family and has two brothers
Family
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
Sidharth attended Don Bosco School in Delhi and later completed his graduation in B.Com from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
Education
Before entering the industry, the actor worked as a model as was associated with many agencies and walked the ramp for many designers
Modeling career
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with the film Student of the Year directed by Karan Johar
Bollywood debut
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
The actor has acted in many Bollywood films and some of the well-known films are Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons, Brothers, Shershah, Hasee Toh Phasee, and Mission Majnu
Filmography
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
Sidharth has received recognition for many films like Ek Villain, Kapoor and Sons and Shershaah
Recognition
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
The actor got linked up with many actresses but never confirmed anything about it, and is now married to a beautiful actress Kiara Advani
Personal Life
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
Apart from acting, the actor has also worked for many brands like Coca-Cola, Men’s Fair & Lovely, Oppo F9 Pro and many others
Brand endorsements
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
National Award
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
The actor has won a Special Jury Award at the National Awards for his film, Shershaah
Currently, the actor is working on his upcoming movie titled Yodha
Upcoming project
Image: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram
