Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
All About Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha
Sidharth Malhotra is known for his charming personality and impressive onscreen presence
Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG
After Indian Police Officer Sidharth Malhotra is creating buzz with his upcoming project
Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG
What’s next?
The SOTY actor will be seen headlining an action film and is all set to have a mass-action avatar
Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG
Action film
Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film is titled Yodha and has generated quite excitement among fans
Yodha
Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG
The creators of Yodha shared an exciting poster reveal video on social media, announcing the teaser date
New Poster
Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG
During the exhilarating poster launch event, it was announced that the Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha’s teaser will be out on February 19
Teaser
Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG
Sidharth looks intense in a commando uniform against the backdrop of a soaring plane. It also has an intriguing tagline, "One commando. One hijack. Countless secrets”
Sidharth’s look
Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG
Yodha features an impressive cast, including Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna
Cast
Image: Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna’s IG
Yodha is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The action film is bankrolled collectively by Prime Video, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Films
Direction & Production
Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG
Release Date
Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG
Yodha will hit the theaters on 15 March 2024
