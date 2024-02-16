Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

All About Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha 

Sidharth Malhotra is known for his charming personality and impressive onscreen presence 

Sidharth Malhotra

Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG

After Indian Police Officer Sidharth Malhotra is creating buzz with his upcoming project

Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG

What’s next?

The SOTY actor will be seen headlining an action film and is all set to have a mass-action avatar

Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG

Action film

Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming film is titled Yodha and has generated quite excitement among fans

Yodha

Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG

The creators of Yodha shared an exciting poster reveal video on social media, announcing the teaser date

New Poster

Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG

During the exhilarating poster launch event, it was announced that the Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha’s teaser will be out on February 19

Teaser

Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG

Sidharth looks intense in a commando uniform against the backdrop of a soaring plane. It also has an intriguing tagline, "One commando. One hijack. Countless secrets”

Sidharth’s look

Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG

Yodha features an impressive cast, including Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna

Cast

Image: Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna’s IG

Yodha is directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The action film is bankrolled collectively by Prime Video, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Films

Direction & Production

Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG

Release Date

Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s IG

Yodha will hit the theaters on 15 March 2024 

