Shah Rukh Khan is riding high on the monstrous success of Jawan these days. The actor is soon gearing up for his upcoming flick, Dunki
Shah Rukh Khan
Dunki is a much-awaited Hindi language film of 2023. The comedy drama is anticipated to bring the same joy at the box office what Pathaan and Jawan did for Shah Rukh Khan
Dunki
Dunki marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with maverick director Rajkumar Hirani. It should be noted that Raju had tried to bring SRK on board for his previous films too like, Munna Bhai MBBS, and 3 Idiots
A Fresh Combo
The plot of Dunki is based on the illegal immigrants. It's a sweet story blend with multiple emotions of love, joy, sadness, and patriotism
The Plot
Star cast
Other than Shah Rukh Khan, Tapsee Pannu is playing the female lead in the film. Veteran actor Dharmendra is reportedly essaying the role of SRK's father. In addition, Vicky Kaushal is doing a cameo appearance
The Makers
Gauri Khan is producing the film under Red Chillies Entertainment while Rajkumar Hirani is serving as the director and co-writer along with Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon
Release Date
The feel-good comedy drama is all set to release on December 22, 2023. Contrary to the speculations of getting postponed, SRK re-confirmed the release date at Jawan's Post-Release event
Dunki marks the third release for Shah Rukh Khan in 2023 after Pathaan and Jawan. It will be after a gap of 19 years when SRK released his three or more films in a single year
Third Release
Lastly, he had four releases in a single year in 2004. Starring in full-fledged roles, Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke, Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zara and Swades released in a calendar year
Four Releases in 2004
King Khan is next doing a film with Sujoy Ghosh and launching Suhana Khan in Bollywood. Further, he also has Tiger VS Pathaan in his kitty