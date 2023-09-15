Heading 3

All about Sudha Kongara's film Suriya 43

Tamil actor Suriya has won many accolades for his performances over time. The actor knows very well how to balance between mass and class cinema

Suriya

Among many content-driven films, Soorarai Pottru is one of the latest films that made him win the National Award for Best Actor. The movie was directed by Sudha Kongara

 National Award

Sudha Kongara is one of the finest Tamil filmmakers these days. She is currently working on the Hindi remake of her own film, Soorarai Pottru with Akshay Kumar as lead

Sudha Kongara 

However, the director is soon reuniting with Suriya for a grand film. Tentatively known as Suriya 43, it is going to be a challenging project for Sudha Kongara

Suriya 43

Starcast

More than anything, what excites the most is its leading star cast. The makers are trying to bring some of the top names for the gangster saga

Vijay Varma

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Vijay Varma is set to play the antagonist in Sudha Kongara's Suriya 43. Vijay is known for delivering strong performances in films like Gully Boy, Darlings, and Dahaad among others

Dulquer Salmaan

Moreover, Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is reportedly playing a crucial role in Suriya's untitled film. It will be his first collaboration both with the director and the leading man

In addition to that, Nazriya Nazim is likely to bag the female lead role in the much-awaited Tamil film. Like all the previous Sudha Kongara films, her role is said to be performance-oriented

Nazriya Nazim

The movie is said to be a gangster drama that revolves around a Gangster who wants to take revenge on those who have betrayed him. It is not a biopic but is reportedly based on a true story

Gangster Drama 

Other than that, Suriya has an exciting lineup of movies which includes Kanguva, Karna, Vaadi Vasal, and Rolex among others

Work Front

