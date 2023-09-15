Tamil actor Suriya has won many accolades for his performances over time. The actor knows very well how to balance between mass and class cinema
Suriya
Among many content-driven films, Soorarai Pottru is one of the latest films that made him win the National Award for Best Actor. The movie was directed by Sudha Kongara
National Award
Sudha Kongara is one of the finest Tamil filmmakers these days. She is currently working on the Hindi remake of her own film, Soorarai Pottru with Akshay Kumar as lead
Sudha Kongara
However, the director is soon reuniting with Suriya for a grand film. Tentatively known as Suriya 43, it is going to be a challenging project for Sudha Kongara
Suriya 43
Starcast
More than anything, what excites the most is its leading star cast. The makers are trying to bring some of the top names for the gangster saga
Vijay Varma
Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Vijay Varma is set to play the antagonist in Sudha Kongara's Suriya 43. Vijay is known for delivering strong performances in films like Gully Boy, Darlings, and Dahaad among others
Dulquer Salmaan
Moreover, Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is reportedly playing a crucial role in Suriya's untitled film. It will be his first collaboration both with the director and the leading man
In addition to that, Nazriya Nazim is likely to bag the female lead role in the much-awaited Tamil film. Like all the previous Sudha Kongara films, her role is said to be performance-oriented
Nazriya Nazim
The movie is said to be a gangster drama that revolves around a Gangster who wants to take revenge on those who have betrayed him. It is not a biopic but is reportedly based on a true story
Gangster Drama
Other than that, Suriya has an exciting lineup of movies which includes Kanguva, Karna, Vaadi Vasal, and Rolex among others