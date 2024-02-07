Heading 3

February 07, 2024

All about Thalapathy Vijay's G.O.A.T.

Tamil Superstar Thalapathy Vijay is making headlines for his political entry 

Thalapathy Vijay

Image: Imdb

Recently, the actor announced the formation of his political party and mentioned he would focus completely on Politics after Thalapathy 69 

Image: Imdb

Political Entry

Before his last film which is yet to be announced,  Check out all the exciting details of his immediate next release

Image: Imdb

Thalapathy 68

Thalapathy 68 is officially titled The Greatest Of All Time aka G.O.A.T. 

The Title

Image: Imdb

The movie is being directed by Venkat Prabhu 

Director

Image: Venkat Prabhu's IG

It has Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles promising a VFX-heavy sci-fi action film 

Double Role

Image: Imdb

The movie stars Meenakshi Chaudhary opposite younger Vijay and Sneha opposite the Older one

Female Leads

Image: Imdb

Ensemble Cast

Image: Imdb

The Venkat Prabhu movie also stars Prashant, Prabhudeva, Laila, Mohan, Jayaram, Yogi Babu and others 

AGS Production is bankrolling the movie. The film is presently in production. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing it's music

Shooting, Production & Music

Image: Imdb

Release Date

Image: Imdb

As of now, no release date has been announced but it is likely to be end of 2024 or Sankranti 2025 release 

