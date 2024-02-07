Heading 3
February 07, 2024
All about Thalapathy Vijay's G.O.A.T.
Tamil Superstar Thalapathy Vijay is making headlines for his political entry
Thalapathy Vijay
Image: Imdb
Recently, the actor announced the formation of his political party and mentioned he would focus completely on Politics after Thalapathy 69
Image: Imdb
Political Entry
Before his last film which is yet to be announced, Check out all the exciting details of his immediate next release
Image: Imdb
Thalapathy 68
Thalapathy 68 is officially titled The Greatest Of All Time aka G.O.A.T.
The Title
Image: Imdb
The movie is being directed by Venkat Prabhu
Director
Image: Venkat Prabhu's IG
It has Thalapathy Vijay in dual roles promising a VFX-heavy sci-fi action film
Double Role
Image: Imdb
The movie stars Meenakshi Chaudhary opposite younger Vijay and Sneha opposite the Older one
Female Leads
Image: Imdb
Ensemble Cast
Image: Imdb
The Venkat Prabhu movie also stars Prashant, Prabhudeva, Laila, Mohan, Jayaram, Yogi Babu and others
AGS Production is bankrolling the movie. The film is presently in production. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing it's music
Shooting, Production & Music
Image: Imdb
Release Date
Image: Imdb
As of now, no release date has been announced but it is likely to be end of 2024 or Sankranti 2025 release
