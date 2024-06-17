All about the box office clashes of 2024 

Clash of big movies at the box office is not new. However, it often affects film’s business and definitely should be avoided
Box Office Clashes
The Hindi box office's first 6 months of 2024 have not been very fruitful. While small and mid-budget movies performed well, big movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan failed at the box office
First Half of 2024
July marks the beginning of the second phase of 2024. Although the 2nd half looks exciting, considering multiple big movie release plans, the reports of their clashes have sparked worries among the distributors
Second Half of 2024
Thankfully, Singham Again and Pushpa 2 are no longer clashing with each other. Both the movies were earlier releasing on Independence Day but now stand postponed
Singham Again - Pushpa 2 Clash Averted
Check out the Upcoming movies that are clashing at the box office
Upcoming Clashes
Akshay Kumar's Sarphira is clashing with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 on July 12 at the box office
July 12
Much-awaited Horror-comedy movie Stree 2 is set to face Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa and Ram Pothineni’s Double Ismart on August 15. Moreover, Tamil movie Thangalaan is also expected to be released on same weekend
August 15
Jr NTR's Devara is reportedly clashing with Pawan Kalyan's OG on September 27. Moreover, Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran and Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Bhaskar are also releasing on the same date
September 27
Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan is reportedly releasing on this Dussehra, October 10. It will see a clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra, Shahid Kapoor's Deva, and Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video
October 11
November 1
Singham Again is officially announced to release on Diwali 2024. It will face Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office
December 20
Welcome To The Jungle is likely to be postponed. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par and Pushpa 2 are speculated to be clashing on Christmas 2024. However, official announcement awaited