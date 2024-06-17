Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 17, 2024

All about the box office clashes of 2024 


Clash of big movies at the box office is not new. However, it often affects film’s business and definitely should be avoided 

Box Office Clashes 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

The Hindi box office's first 6 months of 2024 have not been very fruitful. While small and mid-budget movies performed well, big movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan failed at the box office 

First Half of 2024 

Image: IMDB 

July marks the beginning of the second phase of 2024. Although the 2nd half looks exciting, considering multiple big movie release plans, the reports of their clashes have sparked worries among the distributors 

Image: IMDB

 Second Half of 2024 

Thankfully, Singham Again and Pushpa 2 are no longer clashing with each other. Both the movies were earlier releasing on Independence Day but now stand postponed 

Singham Again - Pushpa 2 Clash Averted

Image: IMDB

Check out the Upcoming movies that are clashing at the box office 

 Upcoming Clashes 

Image: Puri Jagannath's Instagram 

Akshay Kumar's Sarphira is clashing with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 on July 12 at the box office

July 12 

Image: Suriya's Instagram & Imdb 

Much-awaited Horror-comedy movie Stree 2 is set to face Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa and Ram Pothineni’s Double Ismart on August 15. Moreover, Tamil movie Thangalaan is also expected to be released on same weekend 

August 15 

Images: Shraddha Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and John Abraham's Instagram 

Jr NTR's Devara is reportedly clashing with Pawan Kalyan's OG on September 27. Moreover, Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran and Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Bhaskar are also releasing on the same date

 September 27 

Images: Devara Movie and Sujeeth's Instagram 

Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan is reportedly releasing on this Dussehra, October 10. It will see a clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra, Shahid Kapoor's Deva, and Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video 

October 11

Images: IMDB 

 November 1

Images: IMDB 

Singham Again is officially announced to release on Diwali 2024. It will face Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office 

 December 20 

Images: IMDB 

Welcome To The Jungle is likely to be postponed. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par and Pushpa 2 are speculated to be clashing on Christmas 2024. However, official announcement awaited 

