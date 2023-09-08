Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 08, 2023
All about the Horror Comedy Universe
Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films is making his movie verse where all the prominent characters of his horror-comedy flicks would cross paths of each other and it is termed as Horror Comedy Universe
Horror Comedy Universe
As of now, three films are made on the same lines of supernatural comedy. However, the makers are expanding the universe and are planning for four more successor films
Films in Hor-Com Universe
The pioneer of horror-comedy universe is 2018 released, Stree. The film starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Aparshakti Khurana was a superhit at the box office
Stree
In 2021, the makers came up with its successor- Roohi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film was helmed by Hardik Mehta, however, it did average business at the box office
Roohi
Bhediya
Bhediya is the most recent addition to the hor-com universe. Despite getting positive reviews, the Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon starrer did an average business at the box office
Stree 2
Further, the makers have officially announced Stree 2. Shraddha Kapoor will be back reprising her role from the first part. It is slated for August 31, 2024 release
Bhediya 2
Varun Dhawan's Bhediya is also renewed for its sequel. The film will go on floors after Stree 2 release. It will be a 2025 release
Meanwhile, the makers are also working on a film starring Sharvari Wagh. The horror-comedy film is titled Munjha and it is also reported to be a part of the cinematic universe
Munjha
Post Stree 2 and Bhediya 2, Dinesh Vijan and helmer Amar Kaushik are planning for a Vampire comedy. The film is reportedly starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha in the lead roles
Vampire Comedy
Writer-Director Amar Kaushik is a very strong part of the Horror-comedy universe. Interestingly, he has directed Stree and Bhediya. Further, the director is signed to helm three more hor-com movies- Stree 2, Bhediya 2 and Vampire Comedy
Amar Kaushik
Other than Amar Kaushik, Hardik Mehta had directed Roohi and Aditya Sarpodkar is reported to be currently directing Munjha
Other Directors
