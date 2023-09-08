Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 08, 2023

All about the Horror Comedy Universe

Producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films is making his movie verse where all the prominent characters of his horror-comedy flicks would cross paths of each other and it is termed as Horror Comedy Universe

Horror Comedy Universe

Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

As of now, three films are made on the same lines of supernatural comedy. However, the makers are expanding the universe and are planning for four more successor films

Films in Hor-Com Universe

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

The pioneer of horror-comedy universe is 2018 released, Stree. The film starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao & Aparshakti Khurana was a superhit at the box office

Image: IMDb 

Stree 

In 2021, the makers came up with its successor- Roohi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film was helmed by Hardik Mehta, however, it did average business at the box office 

Roohi

Image: IMDb 

Bhediya

Image: IMDb 

Bhediya is the most recent addition to the hor-com universe. Despite getting positive reviews, the Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon starrer did an average business at the box office

Stree 2

Image: Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram 

Further, the makers have officially announced Stree 2. Shraddha Kapoor will be back reprising her role from the first part. It is slated for August 31, 2024 release

 Bhediya 2

Image: IMDb 

Varun Dhawan's Bhediya is also renewed for its sequel. The film will go on floors after Stree 2 release. It will be a 2025 release 

Meanwhile, the makers are also working on a film starring Sharvari Wagh. The horror-comedy film is titled Munjha and it is also reported to be a part of the cinematic universe

Munjha

Image: IMDb 

Post Stree 2 and Bhediya 2, Dinesh Vijan and helmer Amar Kaushik are planning for a Vampire comedy. The film is reportedly starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Samantha in the lead roles

Vampire Comedy

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram 

Writer-Director Amar Kaushik is a very strong part of the Horror-comedy universe. Interestingly, he has directed Stree and Bhediya. Further, the director is signed to helm three more hor-com movies- Stree 2, Bhediya 2 and Vampire Comedy

 Amar Kaushik

Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram 

Other than Amar Kaushik, Hardik Mehta had directed Roohi and Aditya Sarpodkar is reported to be currently directing Munjha

Other Directors

Image: Hardik Mehta's Instagram 

