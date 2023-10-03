Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
03 OCTOBER, 2023
All about Tiger Shroff's Ganapath Part 1
Over time, Tiger Shroff has established himself as one of the mass action stars in Bollywood who enjoys a loyal fanbase
Tiger Shroff
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
However, Tiger's last release, Heropanti 2 couldn't able to impress the audience and turned out to be a box office failure
Last Release
Image: IMDb
After a year almost, the young actor is coming back at the box office with a big-budget movie, Ganapath Part 1
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
Ganapath Part 1
As the title itself reflects that the film will have multiple parts. As of now, it is touted to be a two-part story
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
Two Parts
On Friday, the first teaser of Ganapath Part 1 was released on social media that was received by the audience very well
Teaser
Video: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
Female Lead
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
The movie stars Tiger Shroff as the main lead while Kriti Sanon is signed to play the female part
Amitabh Bachchan
Image: IMDb
Moreover, the makers are also bringing Amitabh Bachchan in an important role in the film
Makers
Image: IMDb
The film is directed by Queen fame, Vikas Bahl while it is produced by Jacky Bhagnani under Pooja Entertainment
Ganapath is a dystopian action film. It is set in the times of 2070 AD
Dystopian Action Film
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
The movie is all set to release on October 20 in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada
Release Date
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
