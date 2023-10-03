Heading 3

03 OCTOBER, 2023

All about Tiger Shroff's Ganapath Part 1

Over time, Tiger Shroff has established himself as one of the mass action stars in Bollywood who enjoys a loyal fanbase

Tiger Shroff

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram

However, Tiger's last release, Heropanti 2 couldn't able to impress the audience and turned out to be a box office failure

Last Release

Image: IMDb 

After a year almost, the young actor is coming back at the box office with a big-budget movie, Ganapath Part 1

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram

Ganapath Part 1

As the title itself reflects that the film will have multiple parts. As of now, it is touted to be a two-part story

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

Two Parts

On Friday, the first teaser of Ganapath Part 1 was released on social media that was received by the audience very well

Teaser

Video: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

Female Lead

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

The movie stars Tiger Shroff as the main lead while Kriti Sanon is signed to play the female part

Amitabh Bachchan

Image: IMDb 

Moreover, the makers are also bringing Amitabh Bachchan in an important role in the film

Makers

Image: IMDb 

The film is directed by Queen fame, Vikas Bahl while it is produced by Jacky Bhagnani under Pooja Entertainment 

Ganapath is a dystopian action film. It is set in the times of 2070 AD

Dystopian Action Film

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram

The movie is all set to release on October 20 in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

Release Date

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

