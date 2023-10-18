All about TVF Aspirants Season 2

TVF has become a face of bringing relatable stories to the big canvas. The production banner enjoys a loyal fanbase
TVF
Image: Apoorv Singh Karki's Instagram
TVF is known for some of the incredible shows like- Panchayat, Kota Factory, Aspirants, Gullak, and Pitchers among others
Shows
Video: TVF's Instagram
Released in 2021, Aspirants is one of the highest-rated Indian shows on IMDb with 9.2 ratings. The show revolves around the lives of UPSC Aspirants
Aspirants
Image: IMDB
After its positive reception, the makers had dropped two spin-offs to the characters of SK Sir and Sandeep Bhaiya
Spin-Offs
Video: TVF's Instagram
And now, TVF has green-lit the much-awaited second season of Aspirants. Here's all you need to know about the new season
Season 2
Video: TVF's Instagram
Naveen Kasturiya who played the titular role in the first season, will be seen reprising his character. Moreover, Namita Dubey, Shivankit Parihar, Sunny Hinduja, and Abhilash Thapliyal are also expected to be back
Star Cast
Image: IMDB
Reportedly, Apoorv Singh Karki has directed the show and Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish have penned the story
Direction & Writing
Image: Apoorv Singh Karki's Instagram
The second season is expected to answer many queries- How Dhairya married to Guri and not Abhilash? What happened to Sandeep Bhaiya? The show is also expected to explore Abhilash's professional life
Story Prediction
Image: IMDB
Although, the first season had its release directly on YouTube in 2021 but the makers have different plans for the second season
OTT Plan
Image: TVF's Instagram
Aspirants Season 2 will stream on Prime Video from October 25