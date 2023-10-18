Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

18 OCTOBER, 2023

All about TVF Aspirants Season 2

TVF has become a face of bringing relatable stories to the big canvas. The production banner enjoys a loyal fanbase

TVF

Image: Apoorv Singh Karki's Instagram 

TVF is known for some of the incredible shows like- Panchayat, Kota Factory, Aspirants, Gullak, and Pitchers among others

Shows

Video: TVF's Instagram 

Released in 2021, Aspirants is one of the highest-rated Indian shows on IMDb with 9.2 ratings. The show revolves around the lives of UPSC Aspirants

Aspirants

Image: IMDB

After its positive reception, the makers had dropped two spin-offs to the characters of SK Sir and Sandeep Bhaiya

Spin-Offs

Video: TVF's Instagram 

And now, TVF has green-lit the much-awaited second season of Aspirants. Here's all you need to know about the new season

Season 2

Video: TVF's Instagram

Naveen Kasturiya who played the titular role in the first season, will be seen reprising his character. Moreover, Namita Dubey, Shivankit Parihar, Sunny Hinduja, and Abhilash Thapliyal are also expected to be back

Star Cast

Image: IMDB

Reportedly, Apoorv Singh Karki has directed the show and Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish have penned the story

 Direction & Writing

Image: Apoorv Singh Karki's Instagram 

The second season is expected to answer many queries- How Dhairya married to Guri and not Abhilash? What happened to Sandeep Bhaiya? The show is also expected to explore Abhilash's professional life

Story Prediction

Image: IMDB

Although, the first season had its release directly on YouTube in 2021 but the makers have different plans for the second season

OTT Plan 

Image: TVF's Instagram 

Aspirants Season 2 will stream on Prime Video from October 25

Release Date

Image: TVF's Instagram 

