Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

july 25, 2023

Entertainment

All About Vampire K-drama Heartbeat

Taecyeon's character in Heartbeat longs to experience a love that makes his heart beat

Woo Hyul's Desire for Love 

Source: KBS2

Vampires in Modern Seoul

Source: KBS2

Heartbeat features centuries-old vampires navigating contemporary Seoul and searching for love in this modern world

Woo Hyul goes from being a vampire to a half-human half-vampire after awakening earlier than planned

Woo Hyul's Transformation

Source: KBS2

Taecyeon admires Woo Hyul's dedication to love and hopes to mirror his charm 

Taecyeon's Dedication

Source: KBS2

The first two episodes showcase Woo Hyul's comedic attempts to become human, including sunlight exposure and garlic consumption

Comedy and Quirkiness

Source: KBS2

Won Ji An's character, Joo In-hae, faces hardships in her job and dealing with a shady landlord

Joo In Hae's Struggles

Source: KBS2

Won Ji-an appreciates the twist in Joo In Hae's personality, combining tenacity with a desire to let her guard down

Complex Characters

Source: KBS2

Park Kang Hyun portrays Shin Do Sik, a detailed real estate tycoon who falls for Joo In Hae

Shin Do Sik's Role

Source: KBS2

Yoon So Hee plays an aristocratic woman from Woo Hyul's past and a bold present-day real estate investor

Yoon So Hee's Dual Characters

Source: KBS2

Taecyeon chose Heartbeat for its lighter tone and sense of imagination, contrasting with his previous roles

Fantasy with Levity

Source: KBS2

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here