All About Vampire K-drama Heartbeat
Taecyeon's character in Heartbeat longs to experience a love that makes his heart beat
Woo Hyul's Desire for Love
Source: KBS2
Vampires in Modern Seoul
Source: KBS2
Heartbeat features centuries-old vampires navigating contemporary Seoul and searching for love in this modern world
Woo Hyul goes from being a vampire to a half-human half-vampire after awakening earlier than planned
Woo Hyul's Transformation
Source: KBS2
Taecyeon admires Woo Hyul's dedication to love and hopes to mirror his charm
Taecyeon's Dedication
Source: KBS2
The first two episodes showcase Woo Hyul's comedic attempts to become human, including sunlight exposure and garlic consumption
Comedy and Quirkiness
Source: KBS2
Won Ji An's character, Joo In-hae, faces hardships in her job and dealing with a shady landlord
Joo In Hae's Struggles
Source: KBS2
Won Ji-an appreciates the twist in Joo In Hae's personality, combining tenacity with a desire to let her guard down
Complex Characters
Source: KBS2
Park Kang Hyun portrays Shin Do Sik, a detailed real estate tycoon who falls for Joo In Hae
Shin Do Sik's Role
Source: KBS2
Yoon So Hee plays an aristocratic woman from Woo Hyul's past and a bold present-day real estate investor
Yoon So Hee's Dual Characters
Source: KBS2
Taecyeon chose Heartbeat for its lighter tone and sense of imagination, contrasting with his previous roles
Fantasy with Levity
Source: KBS2