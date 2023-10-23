Heading 3
All About Varun Dhawan's film with Atlee
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has embarked on the journey of unleashing his most massy avatar ever
Varun Dhawan
Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
Reportedly, the actor is presently shooting for VD 18. The untitled film is an out-an-out mass-action entertainer
VD18
Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
VD18 marks the first collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Atlee Kumar in the capacity of an actor and producer respectively. Atlee is debuting as a producer with this film
Atlee's production
Image: Atlee's Instagram
Pinkvilla Exclusively reported that Sanya Malhotra has joined the cast of VD18. The Jawan actress will be seen in a small but impactful cameo role in the film
New entry
Video: Sanya Malhotra's Instagram
As reported earlier, the mass action film has two female leads. One of which is Keerthy Suresh while the other is Wamiqa Gabbi
Female leads
Video: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram
The South Indian actress is making her Hindi debut with this yet-untitled film. She is reportedly playing the wife of Varun Dhawan in the film
Keerthy Suresh
Image: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram
Wamiqa is known for her performance in Jubilee. She was also seen in Charlie Chopra and Khufiya recently
Wamiqa Gabbi
Video: Wamiqa Gabbi's Instagram
The film is being directed by South Indian director, Kalees. He is making his directorial debut in Bollywood with this film
Director
Image: Kalees' Instagram
Reportedly, Varun Dhawan is playing the role of a cop in the film. It will be his first film where he is playing a police officer
Cop Drama
Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on May 31st, 2024
Release date
Image: Varun Dhawan's Instagram
