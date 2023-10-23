Heading 3

MOHIT K DIXIT

OCTOBER 23, 2023

All About Varun Dhawan's film with Atlee 

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has embarked on the journey of unleashing his most massy avatar ever

Varun Dhawan

Reportedly, the actor is presently shooting for VD 18. The untitled film is an out-an-out mass-action entertainer 

VD18

VD18 marks the first collaboration of Varun Dhawan and Atlee Kumar in the capacity of an actor and producer respectively. Atlee is debuting as a producer with this film

 Atlee's production

Pinkvilla Exclusively reported that Sanya Malhotra has joined the cast of VD18. The Jawan actress will be seen in a small but impactful cameo role in the film

New entry

As reported earlier, the mass action film has two female leads. One of which is Keerthy Suresh while the other is Wamiqa Gabbi

 Female leads 

The South Indian actress is making her Hindi debut with this yet-untitled film. She is reportedly playing the wife of Varun Dhawan in the film

Keerthy Suresh

Wamiqa is known for her performance in Jubilee. She was also seen in Charlie Chopra and  Khufiya recently

Wamiqa Gabbi

DirectorThe film is being directed by South Indian director, Kalees. He is making his directorial debut in Bollywood with this film

Director

Reportedly, Varun Dhawan is playing the role of a cop in the film. It will be his first film where he is playing a police officer 

 Cop Drama

The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on May 31st, 2024

Release date

