 Mohit K Dixit 

ENTERTAINMENT

july 10, 2024

All About Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz 

Titled Bad Newz, it is an upcoming Hindi romantic-comedy drama that is making headlines for its quirky subject 

 Bad Newz 

Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles 

The Star Cast 

The movie revolves around a rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation 

The Subject 

The trailer of Bad Newz showcased how Triptii's character got pregnant by two different men played by Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk respectively 

The Trailer 

The concept of the movie is inspired by true events of heteropaternal superfecundation 

 True Events 

The movie is helmed by Anand Tiwari 

 The Director 

Bad newz is bankrolled by Dharma Productions 

 Production Banner 

The story is written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja 

Writers 

The movie is making buzz for its latest chartbuster song, Tauba Tauba. It also has a new rendition of Shah Rukh Khan's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam 

Music

Bad Newz is officially scheduled to hit the screens on July 19th 

 Release Date 

