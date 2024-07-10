Heading 3
july 10, 2024
All About Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz
Titled Bad Newz, it is an upcoming Hindi romantic-comedy drama that is making headlines for its quirky subject
Bad Newz
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles
The Star Cast
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
The movie revolves around a rare case of heteropaternal superfecundation
The Subject
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
The trailer of Bad Newz showcased how Triptii's character got pregnant by two different men played by Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk respectively
The Trailer
Video: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
The concept of the movie is inspired by true events of heteropaternal superfecundation
True Events
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
The movie is helmed by Anand Tiwari
Video: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
The Director
Bad newz is bankrolled by Dharma Productions
Production Banner
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
The story is written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja
Writers
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
The movie is making buzz for its latest chartbuster song, Tauba Tauba. It also has a new rendition of Shah Rukh Khan's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam
Music
Video: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
Bad Newz is officially scheduled to hit the screens on July 19th
Release Date
Image: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram
