Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 09, 2024

All About Vijay-Mrunal's Family Star

South Sensation Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his next release, Family Star very soon 

Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's IG

It is a fun family entertainer coming from Telugu cinema 

Image: Parasuram’ IG

Family Star

Family Star is written and directed by Parasuram

Image: Parasuram’ IG

Director

The movie marked the reunion of Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram after their last collaboration, Geetha Govindam 

Reunion

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's IG

The movie stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. She is presently on a roll for love stories 

Female Lead

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's IG

The actress is doing remarkable work down South. Her last two releases in South Film Industries- Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna are termed among the best love stories of recent times 

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram

The music is composed by Gopi Sundar while K U Mohanan takes charge of cinematography 

Music & Cinematography

Video: Vijay Deverakonda's IG

The film is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations

Production

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's IG

Family Star is releasing in cinemas on April 5, 2024 

Release Date

Video: Vijay Deverakonda's IG

Work Front

Image: Vijay Deverakonda's IG

Vijay is next working with Gowtam Tinnanuri while Mrunal Thakur is headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next production opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi 

