Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 09, 2024
All About Vijay-Mrunal's Family Star
South Sensation Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for his next release, Family Star very soon
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's IG
It is a fun family entertainer coming from Telugu cinema
Image: Parasuram’ IG
Family Star
Family Star is written and directed by Parasuram
Image: Parasuram’ IG
Director
The movie marked the reunion of Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram after their last collaboration, Geetha Govindam
Reunion
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's IG
The movie stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. She is presently on a roll for love stories
Female Lead
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's IG
The actress is doing remarkable work down South. Her last two releases in South Film Industries- Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna are termed among the best love stories of recent times
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Mrunal Thakur's Instagram
The music is composed by Gopi Sundar while K U Mohanan takes charge of cinematography
Music & Cinematography
Video: Vijay Deverakonda's IG
The film is produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations
Production
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's IG
Family Star is releasing in cinemas on April 5, 2024
Release Date
Video: Vijay Deverakonda's IG
Work Front
Image: Vijay Deverakonda's IG
Vijay is next working with Gowtam Tinnanuri while Mrunal Thakur is headlining Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next production opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi
