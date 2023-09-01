Hailed as a national heartthrob, Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a loyal fanbase. The actor whose last release Liger opened up to a disastrous response is back to the rom-com genre with his next, Kushi
Vijay Deverakonda
Samantha is a popular name in the industry for her impeccable performances and dance moves in 'Oo Antava' song of Pushpa. The Family Man actress' latest release is Kushi co-starring Vijay Deverakonda
Samantha
Kushi marks the first full-fledged film of Samantha and Vijay, after their brief pairing in Mahanati. The movie which released today in theaters is a romantic family drama filled with strong emotions
Fresh Pairing
Deverakonda plays Viplav and his wife is Aradhya (Samantha). The movie showcases how Viplav clears a government job and gets posted in Kashmir. Things changed when Viplav accidentally lands in a war-afflicted area
Plot
From the lead pair's chemistry to the songs, everything about the film seems to be a major crowd-puller among the audiences. The music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab
Music
Shiva Nirvana has written and directed the film while Mythri Movie Makers of Pushpa fame have bankrolled the romantic drama
Direction & Production
The movie has a runtime of 165 minutes. It has passed the censor board with a UA certificate
Censor & Runtime
Initial reviews suggest Kushi is a great entertainer. Fans are pouring love on Vijay and Samantha's chemistry on social media and calling it a fresh rom-com
Initial Reviews
"Pushpa or KGF, we enjoy them as fans. But you know you are not Pushpa or you are not Rocky. If you watch Kushi, you know you are Viplav. You know your wife or gf is Aradhya. You know it's your story that is playing out. So, the connect to it is at another level"
What Vijay Said About Kushi?
Kushi is a Telugu film with a pan-Indian release across the nation in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is running in cinemas now