Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 20, 2023

All about Vishal Bharadwaj's Khufiya

Known for masterpieces like Omkara, Maqbool, Haider, and others, Vishal Bharadwaj is gearing up for the release of his next directorial very soon

Vishal Bharadwaj

Image: Vishal Bharadwaj's Instagram

It is a neo-noir spy thriller drama directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. The movie is much anticipated from its announcement because of its premise and stellar star cast

 Khufiya

Video: Netflix's Instagram 

The espionage thriller stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Aditya Vidyarthi, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Atul Kulkarni in the pivotal roles

Video: Netflix's Instagram

Starcast

Tabu plays a RAW officer in the film. She is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defense secrets while grappling with her dual identity as a spy and lover

The Plot

Video: Tabu's Instagram 

 Trailer

Video: Netflix's Instagram 

A 2-minute 60-second-long trailer of Khufiya was released on Monday. The trailer seems very promising and is garnering positive reviews among the movie lovers. It is likely to be another successful venture for Vishal Bharadwaj 

The Makers

Image: Vishal Bharadwaj's Instagram 

Vishal Bharadwaj himself has produced the film. Moreover, the multi-talented filmmaker has also served as the co-writer of the film along with Rohan Narula 

Inspiration 

Image: IMDb 

The film is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere

The film is all set to release on Netflix on October 5th, 2024

Release Date

Image: Vishal Bharadwaj's Instagram 

Tabu will be next seen in Ajay Devgn's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The romantic thriller is directed by Neeraj Pandey

Tabu's Work Front

Image: Tabu's Instagram 

Other than Khufiya, Vishal Bharadwaj's directorial series, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley is releasing on Sony Liv on September 27, 2023

Vishal's Work Front

Video: Vishal Bharadwaj's Instagram 

