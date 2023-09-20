Known for masterpieces like Omkara, Maqbool, Haider, and others, Vishal Bharadwaj is gearing up for the release of his next directorial very soon
Vishal Bharadwaj
Image: Vishal Bharadwaj's Instagram
It is a neo-noir spy thriller drama directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. The movie is much anticipated from its announcement because of its premise and stellar star cast
Khufiya
Video: Netflix's Instagram
The espionage thriller stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Aditya Vidyarthi, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Atul Kulkarni in the pivotal roles
Video: Netflix's Instagram
Starcast
Tabu plays a RAW officer in the film. She is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defense secrets while grappling with her dual identity as a spy and lover
The Plot
Video: Tabu's Instagram
Trailer
Video: Netflix's Instagram
A 2-minute 60-second-long trailer of Khufiya was released on Monday. The trailer seems very promising and is garnering positive reviews among the movie lovers. It is likely to be another successful venture for Vishal Bharadwaj
The Makers
Image: Vishal Bharadwaj's Instagram
Vishal Bharadwaj himself has produced the film. Moreover, the multi-talented filmmaker has also served as the co-writer of the film along with Rohan Narula
Inspiration
Image: IMDb
The film is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere
The film is all set to release on Netflix on October 5th, 2024
Release Date
Image: Vishal Bharadwaj's Instagram
Tabu will be next seen in Ajay Devgn's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The romantic thriller is directed by Neeraj Pandey
Tabu's Work Front
Image: Tabu's Instagram
Other than Khufiya, Vishal Bharadwaj's directorial series, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley is releasing on Sony Liv on September 27, 2023