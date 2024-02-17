Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 17, 2024

All About Yami Gautam's Article 370

Yami Gautam is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. She has had a successful transition from television to film

 Yami Gautam

Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram 

She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Article 370 

Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram 

New Film

The Bollywood diva is returning to the big screen after OMG 2. Her upcoming movie, Article 370 is a political thriller based on true events 

Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram 

Article 370 

Beside Yami Gautam, the movie stars Priya Mani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, and Kiran Karmarkar among others 

Starcast

Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram 

The story of the film is set in the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir

True Event 

Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram 

Article 370 is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It marks the second collaboration between Aditya and Yami after URI

Director

Video: Yami Gautam's Instagram 

Article 370 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar

Makers

Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram 

The trailer of the movie has been released now and it is received well by the audience

Trailer

Video:Yami Gautam's Instagram 

The makers recently released the song Dua from the film with vocals by Jubin Nautiyal and music by Shashwat

Music

Video: Yami Gautam's Instagram 

Release Date

Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram 

The film is set to hit theaters on February 23, 2024

