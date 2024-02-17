Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 17, 2024
All About Yami Gautam's Article 370
Yami Gautam is one of the most loved actresses in the film industry. She has had a successful transition from television to film
Yami Gautam
Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram
She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Article 370
Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram
New Film
The Bollywood diva is returning to the big screen after OMG 2. Her upcoming movie, Article 370 is a political thriller based on true events
Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram
Article 370
Beside Yami Gautam, the movie stars Priya Mani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, and Kiran Karmarkar among others
Starcast
Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram
The story of the film is set in the backdrop of the abrogation of Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir
True Event
Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram
Article 370 is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It marks the second collaboration between Aditya and Yami after URI
Director
Video: Yami Gautam's Instagram
Article 370 is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar
Makers
Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram
The trailer of the movie has been released now and it is received well by the audience
Trailer
Video:Yami Gautam's Instagram
The makers recently released the song Dua from the film with vocals by Jubin Nautiyal and music by Shashwat
Music
Video: Yami Gautam's Instagram
Release Date
Image: Yami Gautam's Instagram
The film is set to hit theaters on February 23, 2024
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.