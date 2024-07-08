Heading 3
All about YRF's first female-led Spy Film
Aditya Chopra is shaping the YRF Spy Universe very well. After multiple male-leading Spy Movies, the producer has announced his next offering
YRF Spy Universe
YRF announced their first-ever female-led Spy movie, which will take the legacy of spy verse forward
Female-Led Spy Film
The movie is titled Alpha. The Announcement video is officially out now
Alpha
The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the leading roles. Reportedly, both are playing sisters and RAW Agents in the movie
Star Cast
Bobby Deol is locked to play the baddie in the movie
The Villain
Moreover, the cast also includes Anil Kapoor. He is likely to play the father of Alia and Sharvari. Also, he can be seen as a RAW officer
Anil Kapoor
Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame is directing the movie
The Director
As per reports, the filming of Alpha has been started
Shoot Begins
Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan is likely to make a cameo in the movie as the mentor of Alia and Sharvari
Hrithik Roshan's Cameo
The movie is scheduled for a late 2025 release
Release Date
