Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

entertainment

july 08, 2024

All about YRF's first female-led Spy Film

Aditya Chopra is shaping the YRF Spy Universe very well. After multiple male-leading Spy Movies, the producer has announced his next offering 

YRF Spy Universe 

Video: YRF 

YRF announced their first-ever female-led Spy movie, which will take the legacy of spy verse forward

Female-Led Spy Film 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

The movie is titled Alpha. The Announcement video is officially out now 

Alpha 

Video: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the leading roles. Reportedly, both are playing sisters and RAW Agents in the movie 

Star Cast 

Image: Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Instagram 

Bobby Deol is locked to play the baddie in the movie 

 The Villain 

Image Credits: Dharam Deol

Moreover, the cast also includes Anil Kapoor. He is likely to play the father of Alia and Sharvari. Also, he can be seen as a RAW officer 

Image: Anil Kapoor's Instagram 

 Anil Kapoor

Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame is directing the movie 

The Director 

Image: Shiv Rawail's Instagram 

As per reports, the filming of Alpha has been started 

Shoot Begins 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan is likely to make a cameo in the movie as the mentor of Alia and Sharvari 

 Hrithik Roshan's Cameo

Image: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram 

The movie is scheduled for a late 2025 release 

 Release Date 

Image: Sharvari's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here