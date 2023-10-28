Heading 3
All Batman films in chronological order
It was the first Batman feature film that was released in 1966. It was comparatively a lighter film than today's gritty and intense versions
Batman (1966)
Over 20 years later, Batman returned to the big screen with Michael Keaton behind the cowl. It explores the origin story of Joker
Batman (1989)
It is one of the least successful Batman movies commercially, though it features excellent performances from Keaton, Pfeiffer, and DeVito
Batman Returns (1992)
It is the first theatrically released animated movie based on Batman. It explored the interconnected narratives of Batman, Joker and Phantasm
Batman: The Mask of the Phantasm (1993)
It is most fondly remembered for its villains: Tommy Lee Jones’s Two-Face and Jim Carrey’s Riddler
Batman Forever (1995)
Despite the strong cast, it is considered the franchise’s worst film. It earned less than any other live-action Batman movie at the box office
Batman & Robin (1997)
8 years after the underwhelming Batman & Robin, DC’s hero returned under the direction of Christopher Nolan. It began Nolan's Batman trilogy
Batman Begins (2005)
The movie is remembered for its iconic performance by Heath Ledger as Joker. It is still considered as one of the highest rated IMDb movies of all time
The Dark Knight (2008)
Christian Bale’s last Batman film, The Dark Knight, faces off against Tom Hardy’s imposing Bane. It concluded Nolan's Batman trilogy too
The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
Ben Affleck’s Batman starred opposite Henry Cavill’s Superman in the big-budget battle of DC’s most famous heroes
Batman v Superman:
Dawn of Justice (2016)
It is a fun, cameo-packed adventure centered around another Batman-Joker conflict
The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)
Ben Affleck reprises his role as Batman for the biggest DCEU crossover event to date in 2021 released The Snyder Cut
Zack Synder’s Justice League (2021)
Matt Reeves’ turn at the helm began with 2022’s The Batman, a moody crime thriller. It is one of the best Robert Pattinson movies
The Batman (2022)
