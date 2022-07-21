Heading 3

All Details of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Liger is one of the most anticipated and has been carrying a great ever since its inception

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is jointly produced by Puri Connects and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter

Liger is a sports drama and will revolve around martial arts and boxing. Vijay Deverakonda will play the role of a boxer who has a stammering issue

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter

The film which will originally release in Hindi and Telugu will not just mark the Bollywood debut of actor Vijay Deverakonda but will also introduce actor Ananya Panday to the Telugu Film Industry

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter

Liger: Saala Cross Breed holds a global appeal as it has also brought on board the boxing legend Mike Tyson, marking his acting debut in the Indian film industry

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter

Liger is pan Indian film. Originally made in Telugu and Hindi, the film will release in all South languages including Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam on 25 August

Today, the trailer of Liger has been released with a grand launch event in Hyderabad. The trailer takes us into the bumpy journey of a chaiwala and how he leaves no stone unturned to put his efforts to represent India and win the MMA title

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter

The first single from the film Akdi Pakdi was released and became a chartbuster hit. It is a perfect mass song and fans have been going gaga over the dance moves

Lastly, if you are wondering what Liger means then let us tell you that it's a crossbreed of Lion and Tiger together

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter

