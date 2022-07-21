Heading 3
All Details of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger
Priyanka Goud
JULY 21, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter
Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Liger is one of the most anticipated and has been carrying a great ever since its inception
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film is jointly produced by Puri Connects and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter
Liger is a sports drama and will revolve around martial arts and boxing. Vijay Deverakonda will play the role of a boxer who has a stammering issue
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter
The film which will originally release in Hindi and Telugu will not just mark the Bollywood debut of actor Vijay Deverakonda but will also introduce actor Ananya Panday to the Telugu Film Industry
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter
Liger: Saala Cross Breed holds a global appeal as it has also brought on board the boxing legend Mike Tyson, marking his acting debut in the Indian film industry
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter
Liger is pan Indian film. Originally made in Telugu and Hindi, the film will release in all South languages including Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam on 25 August
Today, the trailer of Liger has been released with a grand launch event in Hyderabad. The trailer takes us into the bumpy journey of a chaiwala and how he leaves no stone unturned to put his efforts to represent India and win the MMA title
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter
The first single from the film Akdi Pakdi was released and became a chartbuster hit. It is a perfect mass song and fans have been going gaga over the dance moves
Lastly, if you are wondering what Liger means then let us tell you that it's a crossbreed of Lion and Tiger together
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Twitter
