Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

23 OCTOBER, 2023

All films of Martin Scorsese with DiCaprio

Martin Scorsese is considered as the legendary filmmaker in Hollywood. The director is gearing up for his next directorial 

 Martin Scorsese

Image: IMDb

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Nero in the lead roles. It is scheduled to be released on October 27 in India

 Killers Of The Flower Moon

Image: IMDb

The film marked the seventh collaboration of Martin with Leonardo and the tenth with Robert. Here are the other six movies where Leonardo worked with the great director

Image: IMDb

It is the first film of Martin Scorsese that won him the Academy Award. It is a critically acclaimed crime drama

The Departed

Image: IMDb

It is a neo-noir psychological thriller. The film is considered in the list of most difficult films to understand

Shutter Island

Image: IMDb

Based on the 1993 non-fiction book Howard Hughes: The Secret Life by Charles Higham, the film depicts the life of Howard Hughes, an aviation pioneer and director of the film Hell's Angels

 Aviator

Image: IMDb

It is a biographical dark comedy. Leonardo played the character of Jordan Belfort, a small-time broker who soon became a billionaire with his tricks and illegal ways of making money

The Wolf Of Wall Street

Image: IMDb

Gangs Of New YorkIt is an epic historical drama set in 1863. Scorsese spent twenty years developing the project until Miramax Films acquired it in 1999

Gangs Of New York

Image: IMDb

It is a short film that starred Leonardo and Robert De Niro playing fictional versions of themselves. Brad Pitt also did a cameo in the film. Their characters try to feature in a Scorsese film in which he is taking auditions

The Audition

Image: IMDb

The dream trio of Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro is coming for the first time in Killer Of The Flower Moon 

The Trio

Image: IMDb

