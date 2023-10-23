Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
23 OCTOBER, 2023
All films of Martin Scorsese with DiCaprio
Martin Scorsese is considered as the legendary filmmaker in Hollywood. The director is gearing up for his next directorial
Martin Scorsese
Image: IMDb
The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Nero in the lead roles. It is scheduled to be released on October 27 in India
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Image: IMDb
The film marked the seventh collaboration of Martin with Leonardo and the tenth with Robert. Here are the other six movies where Leonardo worked with the great director
Trivia
Image: IMDb
It is the first film of Martin Scorsese that won him the Academy Award. It is a critically acclaimed crime drama
The Departed
Image: IMDb
It is a neo-noir psychological thriller. The film is considered in the list of most difficult films to understand
Shutter Island
Image: IMDb
Based on the 1993 non-fiction book Howard Hughes: The Secret Life by Charles Higham, the film depicts the life of Howard Hughes, an aviation pioneer and director of the film Hell's Angels
Aviator
Image: IMDb
It is a biographical dark comedy. Leonardo played the character of Jordan Belfort, a small-time broker who soon became a billionaire with his tricks and illegal ways of making money
The Wolf Of Wall Street
Image: IMDb
Gangs Of New YorkIt is an epic historical drama set in 1863. Scorsese spent twenty years developing the project until Miramax Films acquired it in 1999
Gangs Of New York
Image: IMDb
It is a short film that starred Leonardo and Robert De Niro playing fictional versions of themselves. Brad Pitt also did a cameo in the film. Their characters try to feature in a Scorsese film in which he is taking auditions
The Audition
Image: IMDb
The dream trio of Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro is coming for the first time in Killer Of The Flower Moon
The Trio
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.