Heading 3
All the time Salman Khan went SHIRTLESS
Prerna Verma
OCT 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Salman’s Bhai Dooj wish
Salman Khan shared a shirtless monochrome picture to wish all his fans on Bhai Dooj.
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Being strong
Salman Khan poses shirtless in the gym and looks extremely hot.
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Dip in the river
Salman Khan beats the heat in a fun way as he takes a dip in the river.
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Sexy back!
Salman Khan flaunts his perfectly shaped back in this picture from his gym.
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
The hulk!
Salman Khan often make his fans swoon with his chiselled body.
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Horse riding in style
A shirtless Salman Khan rides on a horse and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off him.
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
The muscular physique!
Salman Khan works hard to maintain his toned physique.
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Jacqueline’s POV
Jacqueline Fernandez clicks a shirtless picture of Salman Khan in the gym.
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Yet another gym picture
Salman Khan looks hot as he poses in the gym.
Click Here
Image: Salman Khan Instagram
Playtime with kids
Salman Khan enjoys playing with the kids in the river.