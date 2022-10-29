Heading 3

All the time Salman Khan went SHIRTLESS

Prerna Verma

OCT 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Salman’s Bhai Dooj wish

Salman Khan shared a shirtless monochrome picture to wish all his fans on Bhai Dooj.

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Being strong

Salman Khan poses shirtless in the gym and looks extremely hot.

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Dip in the river

Salman Khan beats the heat in a fun way as he takes a dip in the river.

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Sexy back!

Salman Khan flaunts his perfectly shaped back in this picture from his gym.

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

The hulk!

Salman Khan often make his fans swoon with his chiselled body.

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Horse riding in style

A shirtless Salman Khan rides on a horse and we bet you won't be able to take your eyes off him.

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

The muscular physique!

Salman Khan works hard to maintain his toned physique.

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Jacqueline’s POV

Jacqueline Fernandez clicks a shirtless picture of Salman Khan in the gym.

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Yet another gym picture

Salman Khan looks hot as he poses in the gym.

Image: Salman Khan Instagram

Playtime with kids

Salman Khan enjoys playing with the kids in the river.

