Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 06, 2023

All we know about Bambai Meri Jaan

Amazon Prime Video's new show, Bambai Meri Jaan is creating huge buzz because of its stellar star cast and captivating storyline

The Show

Image: Avinash Tiwary's Instagram

The show stars Avinash Tiwary, Kay Kay Menon, and Kritika Kamra in the lead roles

 Star Cast

Image: Prime Video's Instagram 

The trailer looks gut-wrenching. A gangster crime saga set in 1960s Bombay when the city saw the emergence of underworld gangs and organized crime chains, the trailer has edge-of-the-seat scenes adding intriguing factors to the plot

Image: Prime Video's Instagram 

The Trailer

The series is reportedly based on Investigative Journalist S. Hussain Zaidi's book, Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of The Mumbai Mafia

 Inspiration

Image: Hussain Zaidi's Instagram

Storyline

Image: Prime Video's Instagram 

The story of Bambai Meri Jaan revolves around a small-time goon who dreams of ruling the city

Reportedly, the book on which the series is based explores the rise of Dawood Ibrahim to become a crime boss

Dawood Ibrahim Connection

Image: Hussain Zaidi's Instagram 

Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary are playing the role of a father and son duo respectively in the series. Reportedly, their characters are inspired by Dawood Ibrahim and his father

Kay Kay Menon & Avinash Tiwary

Image: Prime Video's Instagram

The crime drama series is directed by Shujaat Saudagar while it is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment

The Makers

Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram 

The 10 episode series is releasing on September 14th on Prime Video

Release Date

Image: IMDB

It will be Avinash Tiwary's second crime drama where he is playing the lead role of a Gangster inspired by real life. Earlier, he essayed a similar role in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

Avinash Tiwary's Khakee

Image: Avinash Tiwary's Instagram

