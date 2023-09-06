Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 06, 2023
All we know about Bambai Meri Jaan
Amazon Prime Video's new show, Bambai Meri Jaan is creating huge buzz because of its stellar star cast and captivating storyline
The Show
Image: Avinash Tiwary's Instagram
The show stars Avinash Tiwary, Kay Kay Menon, and Kritika Kamra in the lead roles
Star Cast
Image: Prime Video's Instagram
The trailer looks gut-wrenching. A gangster crime saga set in 1960s Bombay when the city saw the emergence of underworld gangs and organized crime chains, the trailer has edge-of-the-seat scenes adding intriguing factors to the plot
Image: Prime Video's Instagram
The Trailer
The series is reportedly based on Investigative Journalist S. Hussain Zaidi's book, Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of The Mumbai Mafia
Inspiration
Image: Hussain Zaidi's Instagram
Storyline
Image: Prime Video's Instagram
The story of Bambai Meri Jaan revolves around a small-time goon who dreams of ruling the city
Reportedly, the book on which the series is based explores the rise of Dawood Ibrahim to become a crime boss
Dawood Ibrahim Connection
Image: Hussain Zaidi's Instagram
Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary are playing the role of a father and son duo respectively in the series. Reportedly, their characters are inspired by Dawood Ibrahim and his father
Kay Kay Menon & Avinash Tiwary
Image: Prime Video's Instagram
The crime drama series is directed by Shujaat Saudagar while it is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment
The Makers
Image: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram
The 10 episode series is releasing on September 14th on Prime Video
Release Date
Image: IMDB
It will be Avinash Tiwary's second crime drama where he is playing the lead role of a Gangster inspired by real life. Earlier, he essayed a similar role in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
Avinash Tiwary's Khakee
Image: Avinash Tiwary's Instagram
