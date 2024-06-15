Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
JUNE 15, 2024
All we know about Sunny Deol's Border 2
The much-awaited Sequel of the 1997 war film Border is officially announced now
Border 2
Video: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Border recently completed 27 years of its release. To mark the occasion, the makers have announced the sequel with a roaring voiceover by Sunny Deol
Announcement
The OG action star Sunny Deol marked his comeback last year with Gadar 2 and now gearing up for an exciting lineup which includes Border 2
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol will lead the cast while Ayushmann Khurrana is reportedly on board to play a crucial role. Moreover, a Punjabi actor is also in talks to join cast
Parallel Lead
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Anurag Singh is helming the big war action drama. He is known for Movies like Kesari and Punjab 1984
The Director
Image: Anurag Singh’s Instagram
JP Films And T-Series are coming together to bankroll the movie
Production Banner
The makers have plans to make Border 2 the biggest War film of Indian Cinema with an ensemble star cast and a huge scale
Biggest War Film
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
The team is planning to take the movie on floors by October 2024
Shoot Details
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Border 2 is officially scheduled to release on Jan 23, 2026
Release Date
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
Sunny Deol's Work Front
Image: Sunny Deol's Instagram
On the work front, Sunny Deol is riding high after the super success of Gadar 2. He’s now shooting for Lahore 1947. He is also doing a mass action-drama under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers
