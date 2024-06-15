Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

JUNE 15, 2024

All we know about Sunny Deol's Border 2


The much-awaited Sequel of the 1997 war film Border is officially announced now 

 Border 2 

Border recently completed 27 years of its release. To mark the occasion, the makers have announced the sequel with a roaring voiceover by Sunny Deol 

Announcement

The OG action star Sunny Deol marked his comeback last year with Gadar 2 and now gearing up for an exciting lineup which includes Border 2 

Sunny Deol 

Sunny Deol will lead the cast while Ayushmann Khurrana is reportedly on board to play a crucial role. Moreover, a Punjabi actor is also in talks to join cast

Parallel Lead

Anurag Singh is helming the big war action drama. He is known for Movies like Kesari and Punjab 1984

The Director 

JP Films And T-Series are coming together to bankroll the movie 

 Production Banner

The makers have plans to make Border 2 the biggest War film of Indian Cinema with an ensemble star cast and a huge scale 

Biggest War Film

The team is planning to take the movie on floors by October 2024 

 Shoot Details 

Border 2 is officially scheduled to release on Jan 23, 2026 

Release Date 

Sunny Deol's Work Front 

On the work front, Sunny Deol is riding high after the super success of Gadar 2. He’s now shooting for Lahore 1947. He is also doing a mass action-drama under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers 

