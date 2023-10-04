Heading 3
All we know about Thalapathy 68
Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest Superstars of Tamil cinema. The actor enjoys a cult fan base down south
Thalapathy Vijay
The actor is making headlines for his 68th film these days. The yet-to-be-titled film has reportedly started shooting today. It is touted to be a futuristic sci-fi action film. Here's all you need to know about T68
Thalapathy 68
In May 2023, it was announced that Thalapathy Vijay is collaborating with Venkat Prabhu for his 68th film. The movie marks the first-ever collaboration of Vijay with the Mankatha director
The Director
Reportedly, Vijay will be donning double roles in the film. He is likely to play the roles of a father and his son
Double Role Film
As of now, no official announcement about the cast and crew members has been made. But, there have been speculations of Meenakshi Chaudhary and Priyanka Mohan playing the two female leads in the film
Female leads
Supporting Cast
Thalapathy 68 is reported to be starring Prabhudeva, Veteran actor Mic Mohan, Topstar Prashanth, Sneha, Jayaram, and SJ Suryah in the prominent roles. However, there has been no confirmation on the same
Puja Ceremony
Reports are rife that the team opted for an intimate puja ceremony on October 2nd. The pictures are likely to be out after the release of Leo
Shooting, Music & Production
Bankrolled by AGS Productions, the movie is rumored to kick start the shooting either from October 3rd or within a few days. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music
The team is reportedly hiring Hollywood studios to work on the de-ageing technology for Vijay's look
Hollywood Technology
Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of Leo on October 19. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie is considered one of the most-awaited releases of the year
Vijay's next
