Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

04 OCTOBER, 2023

All we know about Thalapathy 68

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest Superstars of Tamil cinema. The actor enjoys a cult fan base down south 

Thalapathy Vijay

Images: IMDB

The actor is making headlines for his 68th film these days. The yet-to-be-titled film has reportedly started shooting today. It is touted to be a futuristic sci-fi action film. Here's all you need to know about T68

Thalapathy 68

Images: IMDB

In May 2023, it was announced that Thalapathy Vijay is collaborating with Venkat Prabhu for his 68th film. The movie marks the first-ever collaboration of Vijay with the Mankatha director

Image: Venkat Prabhu's Instagram 

The Director

Reportedly, Vijay will be donning double roles in the film. He is likely to play the roles of a father and his son

Images: IMDB

Double Role Film

As of now, no official announcement about the cast and crew members has been made. But, there have been speculations of Meenakshi Chaudhary and Priyanka Mohan playing the two female leads in the film

Female leads

Images: Meenakshi Chaudhary & Priyanka Mohan's Instagram 

Supporting Cast

Images: IMDB

Thalapathy 68 is reported to be starring Prabhudeva, Veteran actor Mic Mohan, Topstar Prashanth, Sneha, Jayaram, and SJ Suryah in the prominent roles. However, there has been no confirmation on the same

Puja Ceremony 

Image: Venkat Prabhu's Twitter 

Reports are rife that the team opted for an intimate puja ceremony on October 2nd. The pictures are likely to be out after the release of Leo

Shooting, Music & Production

Image: Venkat Prabhu's Twitter 

Bankrolled by AGS Productions, the movie is rumored to kick start the shooting either from October 3rd or within a few days. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music

The team is reportedly hiring Hollywood studios to work on the de-ageing technology for Vijay's look

Hollywood Technology 

Image: Venkat Prabhu's Twitter 

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of Leo on October 19. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie is considered one of the most-awaited releases of the year

Vijay's next

Images: IMDB

