Ishita Gupta

Entertainment

11 OCTOBER, 2023

All we know about The Crown Season 6

The most anticipated sixth season of the royal drama is all set to grace our screen on November 16 this year

The announcement

The streaming service of the series noted that the premise will be set in two parts; the first one focuses on Princess Diana and her lover Dodi Fayed and the other on the romance of Prince William and Kate Middleton 

Two parts

The sixth season will also be the final season of the series

Final season

This season is set in the Queen's reign from 1997 to 2005 

The Queen's Reign

The drama will feature the recurring cast of Imelda Staunton as the late Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as the late Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Apart from that, newcomers Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy will be seen as Prince William and Kate Middleton 

Ensemble Cast

Part two of the series will be focused on the romance of the new Prince of Wales, William, and his wife the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton

Royal romance

Season six will follow the monarchy from the late '90s to the early '00s which means the People's Princess's tragic car crash that led to her death in 1997 will be shown 

Diana's car crash

The storyline might follow the controversial second wedding of the present monarch King Charles, then Prince of Wales

Charles's second wedding

The final season is expected to feature the death of Princess Margaret, the queen's sister played by Lesley Manville

Another Royal death

The creator of the show Peter Morgan confirmed in an interview with Hollywood Reporter that the tale of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel will not be included in the plotline

No Harry & Meghan

