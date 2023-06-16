Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
JUNE 16, 2023
All you need to know about Adipurush
The film has reportedly cost around Rs. 700 crores in making
#1
Image : Prabhas’ Instagram
The film is inspired by the ‘Ramayana’
Image : Prabhas’ Instagram
#2
During the film's screening, a seat will be reserved for Hanuman Ji
#3
Image : Prabhas’ Instagram
The VFX superstars from Avatar have assisted on the film
#4
Image : Prabhas’ Instagram
#5
Image : Prabhas’ Instagram
The director Om Raut was inspired by Japanese Films to use VFX
Image : Prabhas’ Instagram
#6
The song ‘Jai Shree Ram’ has been loved by the audience composed by Ajay-Atul
#7
Image : Prabhas’ Instagram
The teaser didn't go well with the netizens and the VFX was changed which increased the budget of the film
#8
Image : Prabhas’ Instagram
#9
Image : Prabhas’ Instagram
Reportedly, Kiara Advani was initially approached to play Sita before Kriti Sanon bagged it
Image : Prabhas' Instagram
The audience is excited to see what the film is about and has crossed a Rs 5 crore collection in advance bookings
#10
