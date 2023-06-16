Heading 3

JUNE 16, 2023

 All you need to know about Adipurush

The film has reportedly cost around Rs. 700 crores in making

The film is inspired by the ‘Ramayana’

During the film's screening, a seat will be reserved for Hanuman Ji

The VFX superstars from Avatar have assisted on the film

The director Om Raut was inspired by Japanese Films to use VFX

It is said Prabhas reportedly charged 100 crores for the film

The song ‘Jai Shree Ram’ has been loved by the audience composed by Ajay-Atul

The teaser didn't go well with the netizens and the VFX was changed which increased the budget of the film

 Reportedly, Kiara Advani was initially approached to play Sita before Kriti Sanon bagged it

The audience is excited to see what the film is about and has crossed a Rs 5 crore collection in advance bookings 

