Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUNE 16, 2023
All you need to know about Archies
The film ‘The Archies’ is a film produced and directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is a Bollywood adaptation of the Archies comic
Film
Image : Zoya Akhtar’s Instagram
While the audience waits for the trailer to be released, the film will be out on the OTT platform - Netflix
Image : Zoya Akhtar’s Instagram
Release
The film marks the debut of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor
Cast
Image : Zoya Akhtar’s Instagram
Archies is a fictional music band that was telecasted as an American TV show inspired by Archies comic
Storyline
Image : Mihir Ahuja’s Instagram
Agastya Nanda
Image : Shweta Bachchan’s Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson will be appearing as the main lead and playing the role of Archie
Image : Suhana Khan’s Instagram
Suhana Khan
SRK’s gorgeous daughter will be making her debut and is likely to play the role of Archie's girlfriend Veronica
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter will also be seen in the film playing the role of Betty and her bangs make us relate to the character
Khushi Kapoor
Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Netflix has previously released seven seasons of Riverdale which brought back the character of Archies comic on screen
Riverdale
Image : Zoya Akhtar’s Instagram
Meetup
Image : Archies On Netflix’s Instagram
The cast was recently spotted as they flew to Brazil to attend Netflix’s event
Image : Zoya Akhtar’s Instagram
Fans can wait to see the musical romance they are set to bring on-screen and hope it releases soon
Can’t wait
