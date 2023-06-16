Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

 Entertainment

JUNE 16, 2023

All you need to know about Archies

The film ‘The Archies’ is a film produced and directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film is a Bollywood adaptation of the Archies comic

Film

Image : Zoya Akhtar’s Instagram

While the audience waits for the trailer to be released, the film will be out on the OTT platform - Netflix

Image : Zoya Akhtar’s Instagram

Release 

The film marks the debut of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, and Khushi Kapoor

Cast

Image : Zoya Akhtar’s Instagram

Archies is a fictional music band that was telecasted as an American TV show inspired by Archies comic

Storyline

Image : Mihir Ahuja’s Instagram

Agastya Nanda

Image : Shweta Bachchan’s Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson will be appearing as the main lead and playing the role of Archie

Image : Suhana Khan’s Instagram

Suhana Khan

SRK’s gorgeous daughter will be making her debut and is likely to play the role of Archie's girlfriend Veronica

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter will also be seen in the film playing the role of Betty and her bangs make us relate to the character

Khushi Kapoor

Image : Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Netflix has previously released seven seasons of Riverdale which brought back the character of Archies comic on screen

Riverdale

Image : Zoya Akhtar’s Instagram

Meetup

Image : Archies On Netflix’s Instagram

The cast was recently spotted as they flew to Brazil to attend Netflix’s event 

Image : Zoya Akhtar’s Instagram

Fans can wait to see the musical romance they are set to bring on-screen and hope it releases soon

Can’t wait

