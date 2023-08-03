Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

ENTERTAINMENT

AUGUST 03, 2023

All you need to know
about Dream Girl 2

This movie was released in 2019. It featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha

Dream Girl

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Instagram 

Dream Girl 2 is a spiritual sequel to this 2019 movie

Image: Ayushman Khurrana’s Instagram

Sequel

The talented artist has taken up the role of Pooja to a whole new level! He is seen in a female avatar in the trailer

 Ayushmann Khurrana

Image: Ayushman Khurrana’s Instagram

The Student of the Year 2 debutante is all set to become a part of this celebrated movie sequel. Her desi avatar has charmed her fans

Ananya Panday

Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram

 Rajpal Yadav

Image: Rajpal Yadav’s Instagram

Yadav is known for his comedy roles in movies like Phir Hera Pheri, Bhootnath, Krrish 3, and many more movies. He too will be seen in Dream Girl 2

Image: Annu Kapoor’s Instagram

Annu Kapoor

Get ready to witness Annu Kapoor as Ayushmann’s partner in crime as he funnily waxes the latter’s chest in the movie

The veteran actor Govardhan Asrani will also be a part of this comedy film

Asrani

Image: Govardhan Asrani’s Instagram

Paresh Rawal

Image: Paresh Rawal’s Instagram

Trust Paresh Rawal to mingle suspicion and comedy like no one else! He will also be seen in this movie

Image: Ayushman Khurrana’s Instagram

Like its prequel, this movie promises to deliver a laughter riot and a social message too for everyone to ponder upon

Laughter

Image: Ayushman Khurrana’s Instagram

The fans are excited for Dream Girl 2! Its theatrical release is scheduled for 25th August 2023

Movie Release

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here