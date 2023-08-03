Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
ENTERTAINMENT
AUGUST 03, 2023
All you need to know
about Dream Girl 2
This movie was released in 2019. It featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha
Dream Girl
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Instagram
Dream Girl 2 is a spiritual sequel to this 2019 movie
Image: Ayushman Khurrana’s Instagram
Sequel
The talented artist has taken up the role of Pooja to a whole new level! He is seen in a female avatar in the trailer
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Ayushman Khurrana’s Instagram
The Student of the Year 2 debutante is all set to become a part of this celebrated movie sequel. Her desi avatar has charmed her fans
Ananya Panday
Image: Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Rajpal Yadav
Image: Rajpal Yadav’s Instagram
Yadav is known for his comedy roles in movies like Phir Hera Pheri, Bhootnath, Krrish 3, and many more movies. He too will be seen in Dream Girl 2
Image: Annu Kapoor’s Instagram
Annu Kapoor
Get ready to witness Annu Kapoor as Ayushmann’s partner in crime as he funnily waxes the latter’s chest in the movie
The veteran actor Govardhan Asrani will also be a part of this comedy film
Asrani
Image: Govardhan Asrani’s Instagram
Paresh Rawal
Image: Paresh Rawal’s Instagram
Trust Paresh Rawal to mingle suspicion and comedy like no one else! He will also be seen in this movie
Image: Ayushman Khurrana’s Instagram
Like its prequel, this movie promises to deliver a laughter riot and a social message too for everyone to ponder upon
Laughter
Image: Ayushman Khurrana’s Instagram
The fans are excited for Dream Girl 2! Its theatrical release is scheduled for 25th August 2023
Movie Release
