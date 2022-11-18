Heading 3

 All You Need To Know About FIFTY FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY is a K-pop girl group consisting of Sio, Saena, Aran, and Keena. They debuted on Nov 18, 2022, with their EP "The Fifty" under independent label ATTRAKT.

Introduction 

The members of FIFTY FIFTY are Sio, Saena, Aran, and Keena. Each member has their own unique talents and qualities that contribute to the group's dynamic.

Members Profile

It was chosen to represent the idea of coexistence between hope and reality. The name represents the group's desire to convey a message of optimism while acknowledging the challenges of the world 

Significance Of Their Name

 FIFTY FIFTY announced their debut in Nov 2022 with an official logo release and a pre-debut music video for "Lovin Me."

FIFTY FIFTY Debut

FIFTY FIFTY's hit song "Cupid" made them the fastest K-pop group to enter the US Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart within four months of debut. In 2023, they signed with Warner Records.

Viral Song

FIFTY FIFTY's music is a blend of electronic, dance-pop, and R&B elements, with lyrics that focus on relationships and youthful themes. Their concept is described as "vibrant and dreamy"

Music Style and Concept

FIFTY FIFTY announced that their fans would be known as Hunnies in 2022

Fandom

Till now, FIFTY FIFTY has released two albums – The Fifty and The Beginning: Cupid

Discography

FIFTY FIFTY’s top most-ranked songs are – Cupid, Higher, Lovin’ Me and Log In

Top Ranked Songs

FIFTY FIFTY was recognized as a promising group by The Recording Academy. Their songs "Tell Me" and "Lovin Me" were also featured on best K-pop song lists.

Accomplishments 

