JULY 27, 2023
All you need to know about Housefull 5
The OG Housefull was released in 2010. Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Lara Sutta, Riteish Deshmukh, and many more were a part of the cast
Housefull
Image: Filmfare’s Instagram
This movie was loved by the fans for the hits and misses in the plot and over-the-top dramatic scenes. It evolved into a franchise
Image: Bobby Deol’s Instagram
Franchise
The fourth installment of this franchise went on to become a major commercial success. It was the biggest hit for Akshay Kumar as well
Housefull 4
Image: Bobby Deol’s Instagram
Housefull 4 was produced on a limited budget of 75 crores. But Sajid Nadiadwala has promised that Housefull 5 will be produced on a much larger scale
Scale
Image: Bobby Deol’s Instagram
Iconic
Image: Nadiadwala Grandson’s Instagram
Housefull 5 will mark the first-ever Indian film franchise to have five installments
Image: Bobby Deol’s Instagram
Cast
Nadiadwala hopes to produce this movie with all the actors who starred in the previous comedy franchise
Housefull 5 will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani. He has previously directed Dostana and Drive
Director
Image: Tarun Mansukhani’s Instagram
The script is almost finalised and Akshay Kumar will begin shooting on 5th of December 2023
Shooting
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
Release
Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram
The movie will release on the big screens on Diwali 2024
Image: Nadiadwala Grandson’s Instagram
The fans are excited for the fifth installment of the Housefull series. Known for its quirky plot twists and guaranteed laughing fit, audiences eagerly await its release
Excitement
