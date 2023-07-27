Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

JULY 27, 2023

All you need to know about Housefull 5 

The OG Housefull was released in 2010. Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Lara Sutta, Riteish Deshmukh, and many more were a part of the cast 

Housefull 

Image: Filmfare’s Instagram 

This movie was loved by the fans for the hits and misses in the plot and over-the-top dramatic scenes. It evolved into a franchise

Image: Bobby Deol’s Instagram 

Franchise 

The fourth installment of this franchise went on to become a major commercial success. It was the biggest hit for Akshay Kumar as well

Housefull 4 

Image: Bobby Deol’s Instagram 

Housefull 4 was produced on a limited budget of 75 crores. But Sajid Nadiadwala has promised that Housefull 5 will be produced on a much larger scale 

 Scale 

Image: Bobby Deol’s Instagram 

Iconic 

Image: Nadiadwala Grandson’s Instagram 

Housefull 5 will mark the first-ever Indian film franchise to have five installments 

Image: Bobby Deol’s Instagram 

Cast 

Nadiadwala hopes to produce this movie with all the actors who starred in the previous comedy franchise 

Housefull 5 will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani. He has previously directed Dostana and Drive

 Director 

Image: Tarun Mansukhani’s Instagram 

The script is almost finalised and Akshay Kumar will begin shooting on 5th of December 2023

Shooting 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

Release 

Image: Akshay Kumar’s Instagram 

The movie will release on the big screens on Diwali 2024

Image: Nadiadwala Grandson’s Instagram 

The fans are excited for the fifth installment of the Housefull series. Known for its quirky plot twists and guaranteed laughing fit, audiences eagerly await its release

Excitement 

