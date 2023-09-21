Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 21, 2023
All you need to know about Singham Again
Known for giving back-to-back eight 100 crore films, Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful commercial filmmakers of Hindi cinema
Rohit Shetty
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
Back in 2018, Rohit Shetty coined the term cop universe. His directorial film, Simmba was eventually the first Indian film that marked the amalgamation of characters of different movies in one universe
Cop Universe
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
The filmmaker is working on India's biggest cop film, Singham Again. The movie will mark the return of Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Bajirao Singham after 10 years with the third installment in the Singham franchise
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
Singham Again
Rohit Shetty is leaving no stone unturned to make Singham Again a memorable film for Indian cinema. The filmmaker has on boarded Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Jacky Shroff along with Ajay Devgn
Starcast
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
Female leads
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
Reportedly, Deepika Padukone will be introduced in the film as Lady Singham while Kareena Kapoor Khan will reprise her role of Bajirao Singham's wife. Shweta Tiwari is also likely to play an important part in the film
Tiger Shroff
Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram
Moreover, the team is also planning to introduce Tiger Shroff in a fresh cop role with whom Rohit Shetty will further do a standalone cop film
Writing Team
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
The Rohit Shetty directorial film is written by Shantanu Srivastava, Kshitij Patwardhan, Yunus Sajawal, Milap Zaveri, Abhijeet Khuman, and Sandeep & Anusha. The team has dedicated 18 months on the script, screenplay and dialogues of Singham Again
Singham Again will be shot in India and internationally over a period of the next six months. The major premise of the story is set in the backdrop of Pakistan
Shooting Schedules
Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram
Singham Again was officially launched with a pooja ceremony at Yashraj Studios last Saturday. The team is dedicated to bring a new arc to the dynamic character of Singham in the new film
Pooja Ceremony
Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram
The movie is scheduled to release on Independence Day 2024, clashing with Pushpa 2 at the box office
Release Date
Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.