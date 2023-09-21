Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 21, 2023

All you need to know about Singham Again

Known for giving back-to-back eight 100 crore films, Rohit Shetty is one of the most successful commercial filmmakers of Hindi cinema

Rohit Shetty

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

Back in 2018, Rohit Shetty coined the term cop universe. His directorial film, Simmba was eventually the first Indian film that marked the amalgamation of characters of different movies in one universe

 Cop Universe

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

The filmmaker is working on India's biggest cop film, Singham Again. The movie will mark the return of Ajay Devgn in the titular role of Bajirao Singham after 10 years with the third installment in the Singham franchise

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram

Singham Again

Rohit Shetty is leaving no stone unturned to make Singham Again a memorable film for Indian cinema. The filmmaker has on boarded Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Jacky Shroff along with Ajay Devgn

Starcast

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

Female leads

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone will be introduced in the film as Lady Singham while Kareena Kapoor Khan will reprise her role of Bajirao Singham's wife. Shweta Tiwari is also likely to play an important part in the film

Tiger Shroff

Image: Tiger Shroff's Instagram 

Moreover, the team is also planning to introduce Tiger Shroff in a fresh cop role with whom Rohit Shetty will further do a standalone cop film

Writing Team

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram

The Rohit Shetty directorial film is written by Shantanu Srivastava, Kshitij Patwardhan, Yunus Sajawal, Milap Zaveri, Abhijeet Khuman, and Sandeep & Anusha. The team has dedicated 18 months on the script, screenplay and dialogues of Singham Again

Singham Again will be shot in India and internationally over a period of the next six months. The major premise of the story is set in the backdrop of Pakistan

Shooting Schedules

Image: Ajay Devgn's Instagram 

Singham Again was officially launched with a pooja ceremony at Yashraj Studios last Saturday. The team is dedicated to bring a new arc to the dynamic character of Singham in the new film

Pooja Ceremony

Image: Rohit Shetty's Instagram 

The movie is scheduled to release on Independence Day 2024, clashing with Pushpa 2 at the box office

Release Date

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here