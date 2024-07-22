Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

 Sports

july 22, 2024

All You Need to know about the Crashgate controversy 

Know about the 2008 Singapore F1 Controversy that shook the Formula 1 world!

The Crashgate Controversy

Image Credits: Freepik 

Crashgate refers to a major controversy during the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix where Nelson Piquet Jr. intentionally crashed his Renault. Consequently, Piquet's colleague, Fernando Alonso benefited from it and won the race

What is Crashgate?

Image Credits: Freepik 

The inaugural night race in F1 history, held on September 28, 2008, on the Marina Bay Street Circuit

The Race Setup

Image Credits: Freepik 

Nelson Piquet Jr.: The driver who crashed
Fernando Alonso: Piquet’s teammate who benefited
Flavio Briatore: Renault team principal
Pat Symonds: Engineering director of Renault

 Main Figures Involved

Image Credits: Freepik 

On lap 14, Nelson Piquet Jr. intentionally crashed his car, bringing out the safety car. This move was reportedly planned to give Alonso an advantage

The Incident

Image Credits: Freepik 

Fernando Alonso, having pitted just before the crash, took advantage of the safety car period and went on to win the race

Image Credits: Freepik 

The Immediate Aftermath

A year later, Piquet Jr. revealed that he had been instructed to deliberately crash the car by team bosses, including team principal Flavio Briatore and engineering director Pat Symonds.  This prompted an investigation by the FIA 

Image Credits: Freepik 

The Investigation

Although in 2009, the real reason behind the incident came to light, the outcome of the race couldn't be changed even after the investigation due to FIA rules that prevent the revocation of a world title after the FIA Awards ceremony

Investigation Outcome

Image Credits: Freepik 

The scandal tarnished the sport's reputation, leading to stricter rules and regulations  to prevent similar incidents

Impact on F1

Image Credits: Freepik 

Crashgate remains one of the most notorious scandals in F1 history, highlighting the lengths teams might go to win a race

 Conclusion

Image Credits: Freepik 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here