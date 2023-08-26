Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 26, 2023

All you need to know about Welcome 3

Released in 2007, Welcome is a popular Hindi comedy drama that garnered a cult status over the years. It stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Malaika Sherwat and Firoz Khan in the lead

About Welcome

Image: IMDb

In 2015, Anees Bazmee brought the sequel of the hit comedy flick with title Welcome back. This time, the film saw some major changes in the casting - John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Shruti Haasan, Dimple Kapadia and Naseeruddin Shah played the pivotal roles

 Welcome Back

Image: IMDb

And now, Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has renewed the franchise for its third installment. Welcome 3 is reportedly titled as Welcome to the jungle

Welcome 3

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

The upcoming installment of the comedy caper is set in the backdrop of a jungle. Moreover, the mad comedy will be shot in India as well as in abroad locations

Story & Plot

Image: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

Reportedly, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor will not be playing the iconic jodi of gangster bros Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai in the film. Meanwhile, the characters went to Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi respectively

Uday-Majnu Replaced

Image: IMDb

Moreover, there were reports of Bobby Deol playing a crucial role in the film. However, he rejected the offer. The makers now have Suniel Shetty onboard for the same role. Reportedly, his character will be on the lines of RDX

Suniel Shetty 'In', Bobby Deol 'Out'

Image: Suniel Shetty's Instagram

Welcome 3 has roped in a stellar star cast of actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, among others

Final Starcast

Image: IMDb

The supporting cast of Welcome 3 includes Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. Moreover, Singer buddies Mika Singh and Daler Mehandi are also expected to make their acting debut in the film

 Supporting cast

Video: Krushna Abhishek's Instagram

Reportedly, choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan is helming the project. Apart from comedy, the film will be high on action. Ahmed is know for directing films like Heropanti 2, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 among others

The Director

Image: Shaira Ahmed Khan's Instagram

The film is expected to go on floors by the end of 2023. And, it is scheduled to release on Christmas 2024, in clash with Salman Khan's action film with Karan Johar

 Release Date

Image: Salman Khan's Instagram

