All you need to know about Welcome 3

Released in 2007, Welcome is a popular Hindi comedy drama that garnered a cult status over the years. It stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Malaika Sherwat and Firoz Khan in the lead
About Welcome
In 2015, Anees Bazmee brought the sequel of the hit comedy flick with title Welcome back. This time, the film saw some major changes in the casting - John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Shruti Haasan, Dimple Kapadia and Naseeruddin Shah played the pivotal roles
Welcome Back
And now, Producer Firoz Nadiadwala has renewed the franchise for its third installment. Welcome 3 is reportedly titled as Welcome to the jungle
Welcome 3
The upcoming installment of the comedy caper is set in the backdrop of a jungle. Moreover, the mad comedy will be shot in India as well as in abroad locations
Story & Plot
Reportedly, Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor will not be playing the iconic jodi of gangster bros Uday Bhai and Majnu Bhai in the film. Meanwhile, the characters went to Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi respectively
Uday-Majnu Replaced
Moreover, there were reports of Bobby Deol playing a crucial role in the film. However, he rejected the offer. The makers now have Suniel Shetty onboard for the same role. Reportedly, his character will be on the lines of RDX
Suniel Shetty 'In', Bobby Deol 'Out'
Welcome 3 has roped in a stellar star cast of actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, among others
Final Starcast
The supporting cast of Welcome 3 includes Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda. Moreover, Singer buddies Mika Singh and Daler Mehandi are also expected to make their acting debut in the film
Supporting cast
Reportedly, choreographer turned director Ahmed Khan is helming the project. Apart from comedy, the film will be high on action. Ahmed is know for directing films like Heropanti 2, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 among others
The Director
The film is expected to go on floors by the end of 2023. And, it is scheduled to release on Christmas 2024, in clash with Salman Khan's action film with Karan Johar