All You Need To Know: Like Flowers In Sand K-drama
Yoon and Lee Joo Myung is set to premiere on December 20, 2023. This upcoming sports drama focuses on the world of ssireum, a Korean traditional wrestling style
'Like Flowers in Sand,' starring Jang Dong
Plot
Set against the scenic backdrop of Geosan, Korea, the storyline revolves around Kim Baek-Doo, a skilled wrestler and the youngest descendant of a prestigious Ssireum lineage
As the team faces the looming threat of disbandment, the storyline delves into their collaborative endeavors, with key contributions from individuals. Together, they join forces to salvage the team, navigating challenges and working towards a common goal
'Like Flowers in Sand' is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at 9:00 pm KST on ENA which is 5:30 PM IST. Viewers can also watch the series on Netflix and Viki, with new episodes airing twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays
Release Date
Trailer Of ‘Like Flowers In Sand’
The newly unveiled trailer offers a sneak peek into the emotional odyssey of Kim Baek-Doo, promising a compelling fusion of sports drama and romance. Under the direction of Kim Jin-Woo
Headlined by a talented ensemble cast featuring Jang Dong-Yoon and Lee Joo-Myoung, 'Like Flowers in Sand' is poised to captivate the hearts of viewers around the world
Like Flowers in Sand is a highly anticipated K-drama that features Jang Dong-Yoon in the lead role. The actor takes the role of Kim Baek-Doo after his successful 2023 projects like Daily Dose of Sunshine and My Man Is Cupid
Other cast members include Kim Min-Seok as Kim Bum-Soo, Choi Moo-Sung as Kim Tae-Baek Jang, Young-Nam as Ma Jin-Sook, Yang Ki-Won as Kim Keum-Kang, and Lee Yoo-Joon as Kim Han-Ra
ENA and Netflix have shared several photos and trailers. It has 12 episodes and is set to air Twice a week
We are sure this is going to be another great k-drama to end your 2023.