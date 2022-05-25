Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
MAY 25, 2022
Allu Arjun approved ways to style black
Image: Harmaan Kaur Instagram
Allu Arjun’s love for black outfits is pretty evident and the flamboyant star pulls it off like no one else!
Love for black
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Allu Arjun sported black formal pants with a black tee and a classic white blazer. Heavily bearded look well complemented his outfit. The actor grabbed the 'Stylish Star' tag for the right reasons
Stylish as ever
Allu Arjun is the undisputed king of all things classy and he steals the show yet again with his three-piece suit in black having AA initials customised on it
Image: Harmaan Kaur Instagram
Redefining style
The Pushpa star looked dapper in a black suit which was topped over a plain white t-shirt. His rugged bearded look was accessorized with classy sunglasses that absolutely stole the show
Image: Kamlesh Nand
All black never goes wrong
Image: Harmaan Kaur Instagram
Allu Arjun looked dashing in a black khadi kurta with gold silver abla from the Abla flower range with an off-white churidar. He completed his look with Christian Louboutin footwear
Handsome in ethnic
Image: Harmaan Kaur Instagram
Allu Arjun slipped into a customised black 'Pushpa' sweatshirt and joggers with comfy sneakers for an event and gave major cues
Swag as Pushpa
Image: Harmaan Kaur Instagram
He looked dapper in a black Kashmiri work traditional outfit featuring a stole and paired it with eye-grabbing boots
Acing his fashion game with ease
Image: Harmaan Kaur Instagram
While Allu chose to wear a black-on-black outfit, pants and a crisp shirt, his wife wore a mauve suit with a dash of shimmer. Allu and Sneha proved that there is no matching them when it comes to chic attires
Stylish couple
Image: Harmaan Kaur Instagram
Allu Arjun stole hearts with this look in a black striped collar jacket paired up with a matching tee and black trousers. He defined suave and classy
Dashing king
