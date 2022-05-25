Entertainment

MAY 25, 2022

Allu Arjun approved ways to style black

|

Image: Harmaan Kaur Instagram

Allu Arjun’s love for black outfits is pretty evident and the flamboyant star pulls it off like no one else!

Love for black

Image: Kamlesh Nand 

Allu Arjun sported black formal pants with a black tee and a classic white blazer. Heavily bearded look well complemented his outfit. The actor grabbed the 'Stylish Star' tag for the right reasons

Stylish as ever

Allu Arjun is the undisputed king of all things classy and he steals the show yet again with his three-piece suit in black having AA initials customised on it

Image: Harmaan Kaur Instagram

Redefining style

The Pushpa star looked dapper in a black suit which was topped over a plain white t-shirt. His rugged bearded look was accessorized with classy sunglasses that absolutely stole the show

Image: Kamlesh Nand

All black never goes wrong

Image: Harmaan Kaur Instagram

Allu Arjun looked dashing in a black khadi kurta with gold silver abla from the Abla flower range with an off-white churidar. He completed his look with Christian Louboutin footwear

Handsome in ethnic

Image: Harmaan Kaur Instagram

Allu Arjun slipped into a customised black 'Pushpa' sweatshirt and joggers with comfy sneakers for an event and gave major cues

Swag as Pushpa

Image: Harmaan Kaur Instagram

He looked dapper in a black Kashmiri work traditional outfit featuring a stole and paired it with eye-grabbing boots

Acing his fashion game with ease

Image: Harmaan Kaur Instagram

While Allu chose to wear a black-on-black outfit, pants and a crisp shirt, his wife wore a mauve suit with a dash of shimmer. Allu and Sneha proved that there is no matching them when it comes to chic attires

Stylish couple

Image: Harmaan Kaur Instagram

Allu Arjun stole hearts with this look in a black striped collar jacket paired up with a matching tee and black trousers. He defined suave and classy

Dashing king

