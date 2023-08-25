Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
August 25, 2023
Allu Arjun-Mohanlal: Celebs' lavish cars
The actor owns a Rolls Royce Phantom worth 3 crores
Thalapathy vijay
Image: Thalapathy Vijay’s instagram
The popular actor drives an Audi A7 that is worth 85 lakhs
Suriya
Image: Suriya’s instagram
Vikram owns the Audi R8 a sports model which is worth 2 crores
Vikram
Image: Vikram’s instagram
The actor loves classic cars and owns a Bentley and a Jaguar
Dhanush
Image: Dhanush K Raja’s instagram
The tamil actress owns a BMW’5 series worth 1 crore rupees
Trisha Krishnan
Image: Trisha Krishnan’s instagram
The tamil actor is a proud owner of a Range Rover Evoque that is worth 40 lakhs
Santhanam
Image: Santhanam’s instagram
The musician owns a Aston Martin worth 2 crores
Yuvan Shankar Raja
Image: Yuvan Shankar Raja’s instagram
The Malayalam actor owns a Mercedes Benz S350 worth 1.5 crores
Mohan Lal
Image: Mohanlal’s instagram
Harris Jayaraj is a proud owner of a Lamborghini Aventador LP700 worth 5 crores
Harris Jayaraj
Image: Harris Jayraj’s instagram
The telugu actor owns BMW X6 that’s worth 1 crore
Allu Arjun
Image: Allu Arjun’s instagram
