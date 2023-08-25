Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

August 25, 2023

Allu Arjun-Mohanlal: Celebs' lavish cars

The actor owns a Rolls Royce Phantom worth 3 crores

Thalapathy vijay

Image: Thalapathy Vijay’s instagram

The popular actor drives an Audi A7 that is worth 85 lakhs

Suriya

Image:  Suriya’s instagram

Vikram owns the Audi R8 a sports model which is worth 2 crores

Vikram

Image: Vikram’s instagram

The actor loves classic cars and owns a Bentley and a Jaguar

Dhanush

Image: Dhanush K Raja’s instagram


The tamil actress owns a BMW’5 series worth 1 crore rupees

Trisha Krishnan

Image: Trisha Krishnan’s instagram

The tamil actor is a proud owner of a Range Rover Evoque that is worth 40 lakhs

Santhanam 

Image: Santhanam’s instagram

The musician owns a Aston Martin worth 2 crores

Yuvan Shankar Raja

Image: Yuvan Shankar Raja’s instagram

The Malayalam actor owns a Mercedes Benz S350 worth 1.5 crores

Mohan Lal

Image: Mohanlal’s instagram

Harris Jayaraj is a proud owner of a Lamborghini Aventador LP700 worth 5 crores

Harris Jayaraj

Image: Harris Jayraj’s instagram

The telugu actor owns  BMW X6 that’s worth 1 crore

Allu Arjun

Image: Allu Arjun’s instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here