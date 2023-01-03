Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

entertainment

JAN 03, 2023

Allu Arjun, Ram Charan- 2023 viral pics

Image: Youtube

Our beloved South celebs welcomed the New Year in style. Here is a sneak peek into their first day of 2023

Image: Namrata Instagram

2022 was a tough year for superstar Mahesh Babu, and his family as they lost 3 close members in just a year. Putting the past behind them, here is how they welcomed 2023

Mahesh Babu & Family

Image: Sharwanand Twitter

RRR star Ram Charan's close friend, actor Sharwanand took to his Twitter account and dropped a memorable picture featuring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan

Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram

Superstar Kamal Haasan stepped into 2023 by posting a cool picture of himself, along with a quirky caption

Kamal Haasan

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda treated the fans this New Year by sharing a  shirtless picture of himself enjoying champagne in the pool

Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Proving why she is the National Crush, Rashmika Mandanna kicked off 2023 with a ravishing photo of her relaxing by the pool side

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Youtube

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun welcomed the New Year by taking off for a holiday with his wife Sneha Reddy

Allu Arjun

Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Director Vignesh Shivan and Lady Superstar Nayanthara bid goodbye to 2022 by sharing some precious moments with their loved ones

Nayanthara

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh looked forward to 2023 with this stunning photograph of herself enjoying a gala time

Keerthy Suresh

Image: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran wished all a 'Happy New Year' with a pic of himself posing with his better half Supriya

Prithviraj Sukumaran

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here