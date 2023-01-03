JAN 03, 2023
Allu Arjun, Ram Charan- 2023 viral pics
Image: Youtube
Our beloved South celebs welcomed the New Year in style. Here is a sneak peek into their first day of 2023
Image: Namrata Instagram
2022 was a tough year for superstar Mahesh Babu, and his family as they lost 3 close members in just a year. Putting the past behind them, here is how they welcomed 2023
Mahesh Babu & Family
Image: Sharwanand Twitter
RRR star Ram Charan's close friend, actor Sharwanand took to his Twitter account and dropped a memorable picture featuring Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi
Ram Charan
Image: Kamal Haasan Instagram
Superstar Kamal Haasan stepped into 2023 by posting a cool picture of himself, along with a quirky caption
Kamal Haasan
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Liger star Vijay Deverakonda treated the fans this New Year by sharing a shirtless picture of himself enjoying champagne in the pool
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Proving why she is the National Crush, Rashmika Mandanna kicked off 2023 with a ravishing photo of her relaxing by the pool side
Rashmika Mandanna
Image: Youtube
Pushpa actor Allu Arjun welcomed the New Year by taking off for a holiday with his wife Sneha Reddy
Allu Arjun
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Director Vignesh Shivan and Lady Superstar Nayanthara bid goodbye to 2022 by sharing some precious moments with their loved ones
Nayanthara
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh looked forward to 2023 with this stunning photograph of herself enjoying a gala time
Keerthy Suresh
Image: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaran wished all a 'Happy New Year' with a pic of himself posing with his better half Supriya
Prithviraj Sukumaran
