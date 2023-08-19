Heading 3

Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 19, 2023

Allu Arjun rejected big Bollywood film

Known for his powerful performances and unique dancing style, Allu Arjun is a big name down South. Post the release of Pushpa Part 1, the actor has become a Pan-India star

Allu Arjun

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

The Icon star is in huge demand across the country. Several Bollywood filmmakers are approaching Allu Arjun with interesting film offers. One such big project is a mythological sci-fi film

Bollywood Offer

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

Titled The Immortal Ashwatthama, Aditya Dhar approached Allu Arjun for headlining his dream project. It is a big-budget mythological sci-fi film which requires a superstar to lead the cast

Aditya Dhar's Dream Project

Image: Aditya Dhar's Instagram

However, things didn't materialise. Allu Arjun said no to the offer of Aditya Dhar film for a specific reason

Rejected

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

Allu Arjun was in two minds from the start for this film. However, he took his time and eventually decided to refuse the offer as he didn't want to take risks with a heavy-VFX film.

The Reason

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

Aditya Dhar who earlier locked Vicky Kaushal for the key role in The Immortal Ashwatthama is facing trouble for the casting now 

Aditya Dhar's Film In Trouble

Image: Aditya Dhar's Film

Other than Vicky Kaushal and Allu Arjun, the makers of The Immortal Ashwatthama had approached Ranveer Singh, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan for the titular role but things didn't materialize

Other Actors

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

For the unversed, Allu Arjun also refused Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. He was offered to do a special cameo role in the film

Rejected Jawan

Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram 

Presently, Allu Arjun is shooting for his next release, Pushpa 2: The Rule. It is one of the most anticipated films of 2024 

Allu Arjun's Next

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

Post Pushpa 2, the star is collaborating with Trivikram for a big mythological film. Allu, also has a film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his kitty. 

Allu Arjun's Line Up

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

pinkvilla

Source

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

