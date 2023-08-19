Heading 3
Mohit K. Dixit
Entertainment
August 19, 2023
Allu Arjun rejected big Bollywood film
Known for his powerful performances and unique dancing style, Allu Arjun is a big name down South. Post the release of Pushpa Part 1, the actor has become a Pan-India star
Allu Arjun
The Icon star is in huge demand across the country. Several Bollywood filmmakers are approaching Allu Arjun with interesting film offers. One such big project is a mythological sci-fi film
Bollywood Offer
Titled The Immortal Ashwatthama, Aditya Dhar approached Allu Arjun for headlining his dream project. It is a big-budget mythological sci-fi film which requires a superstar to lead the cast
Aditya Dhar's Dream Project
However, things didn't materialise. Allu Arjun said no to the offer of Aditya Dhar film for a specific reason
Rejected
Allu Arjun was in two minds from the start for this film. However, he took his time and eventually decided to refuse the offer as he didn't want to take risks with a heavy-VFX film.
The Reason
Aditya Dhar who earlier locked Vicky Kaushal for the key role in The Immortal Ashwatthama is facing trouble for the casting now
Aditya Dhar's Film In Trouble
Other than Vicky Kaushal and Allu Arjun, the makers of The Immortal Ashwatthama had approached Ranveer Singh, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan for the titular role but things didn't materialize
Other Actors
For the unversed, Allu Arjun also refused Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. He was offered to do a special cameo role in the film
Rejected Jawan
Presently, Allu Arjun is shooting for his next release, Pushpa 2: The Rule. It is one of the most anticipated films of 2024
Allu Arjun's Next
Post Pushpa 2, the star is collaborating with Trivikram for a big mythological film. Allu, also has a film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in his kitty.
Allu Arjun's Line Up
