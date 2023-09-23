Allu Arjun set to rule with THESE films

Ever since Pushpa Part 1 has released, Allu Arjun rose to immense fame in the north regions
Allu Arjun
He has also become first Telugu actor to win National Award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise
National Award
Pushpa 2 has generated immense curiosity among the moviegoers to witness the rivalry of Pushparaj and Bhanwar Singh, played by Fahadh Faasil
Pushpa 2
Pushpa 2: The Rule is officially announced to release on Independence day 2024. It is set to face clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again at the box office
Release Date & Clash
What's Next?
However, the actor isn't slowing down anytime soon. The Telugu star has already lined up his upcoming slate of releases
Sandeep Reddy Vanga Film
Allu Arjun will mark his entry into Bollywood with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial. The untitled big-budget film will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar
Trivikram Film
Further, the actor is reuniting with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director, Trivikram. It will be yet another commercial entertainer with the director's signature style of dialogues and storytelling
Other than these officially announced projects, Allu Arjun is toying up with multiple scripts for his immediate next after Pushpa 2. The filmmakers who have approached the stylish star includes Atlee Kumar, and Nelson
Atlee Or Nelson
Earlier, the actor was offered to do a cameo role in Atlee Kumar's Jawan but he turned it down due to scheduling conflicts between Jawan and Pushpa 2
Rejected Jawan
The actor was approached to headline the mega-budget sci-fi mythological film, The Immortal Ashwatthama, too. However, the talks didn't materialize