Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

september 23, 2023

Allu Arjun set to rule with THESE films

Ever since Pushpa Part 1 has released, Allu Arjun rose to immense fame in the north regions 

Allu Arjun

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

He has also become first Telugu actor to win National Award for his performance in Pushpa: The Rise 

National Award

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

Pushpa 2 has generated immense curiosity among the moviegoers to witness the rivalry of Pushparaj and Bhanwar Singh, played by Fahadh Faasil

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule is officially announced to release on Independence day 2024. It is set to face clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again at the box office

 Release Date & Clash

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

What's Next?

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

However, the actor isn't slowing down anytime soon. The Telugu star has already lined up his upcoming slate of releases

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Film

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

Allu Arjun will mark his entry into Bollywood with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial. The untitled big-budget film will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar

Trivikram Film

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

Further, the actor is reuniting with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director, Trivikram. It will be yet another commercial entertainer with the director's signature style of dialogues and storytelling

Other than these officially announced projects, Allu Arjun is toying up with multiple scripts for his immediate next after Pushpa 2. The filmmakers who have approached the stylish star includes Atlee Kumar, and Nelson

Atlee Or Nelson

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

Earlier, the actor was offered to do a cameo role in Atlee Kumar's Jawan but he turned it down due to scheduling conflicts between Jawan and Pushpa 2

Rejected Jawan

Video: Red Chillies Entertainment's Instagram 

The actor was approached to headline the mega-budget sci-fi mythological film, The Immortal Ashwatthama, too. However, the talks didn't materialize

Others

Image: Aditya Dhar's Instagram 

