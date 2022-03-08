 Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

MAR 08, 2022

Allu Arjun & Sneha Reddy’s bond

First meet

Allu Arjun travelled to the United States more than a decade ago to attend a friend's wedding. It was there that he met the love of his life, Sneha Reddy

When Allu Arjun encountered Sneha at the wedding, it was love at first sight for him and he went head over heels for her

Love at first sight

The actor couldn’t get Sneha out of his head after the wedding. He texted her, and they began conversing. After talking for a while, they decided to meet up again

Began texting

They finally met and everything went well. The pair then went on numerous dates and got to understand one another better

Dating phase

They eventually fell in love and decided to tie the knot. They kept their connection a secret during the early stages of their relationship

Making it official

Due to their distinct careers and family backgrounds, Sneha and Arjun's parents both disapproved of their relationship. However, the families eventually agreed and their love prevailed

Family disapproval

On November 26, 2010, Allu Arjun and Sneha got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad

Engagement

Soon after their engagement, the pair tied the knot on March 6, 2011, and exchanged vows for a lifetime of togetherness

Marriage

