Allu Arjun & Sneha Reddy’s bond
First meet
Allu Arjun travelled to the United States more than a decade ago to attend a friend's wedding. It was there that he met the love of his life, Sneha Reddy
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
When Allu Arjun encountered Sneha at the wedding, it was love at first sight for him and he went head over heels for her
Video: Sneha Reddy Instagram
Love at first sight
The actor couldn’t get Sneha out of his head after the wedding. He texted her, and they began conversing. After talking for a while, they decided to meet up again
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
Began texting
They finally met and everything went well. The pair then went on numerous dates and got to understand one another better
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
Dating phase
They eventually fell in love and decided to tie the knot. They kept their connection a secret during the early stages of their relationship
Making it official
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
Due to their distinct careers and family backgrounds, Sneha and Arjun's parents both disapproved of their relationship. However, the families eventually agreed and their love prevailed
Family disapproval
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
On November 26, 2010, Allu Arjun and Sneha got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad
Engagement
Image: Joseph Radhik
Soon after their engagement, the pair tied the knot on March 6, 2011, and exchanged vows for a lifetime of togetherness
Marriage
Image: Sneha Reddy Instagram
