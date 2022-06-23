Heading 3

Allu Arjun-Sneha: Stylish couples of South

This picture of the proof of the Stylish couple tag. While Sneha kept it indo western in lehenga, Allu Arjun wore golden shoes on an elephant print kurta

Shriya Saran & husband Andrei Koscheev made a stylish couple as they stepped out for a dinner date. She looked beautiful in a pastel green coloured dress, he kept it simple in jeans and shirt

Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit opted for ethnic outfits and made sure to slay every inch with absolute charm. The duo complemented each other perfectly and gave us major couple style goals

Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika twinned in their favourite colour black.While Shruti went classy yet stylish with a maxi dress, Santanu opted for funky attire in baggy joggers and an oversized t-shirt

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya looked perfect in their best looks during their Maldives vacation. They twinned in pink in stunning looks

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam posed in arms amid the breathtaking sunlight and looked awestruck with each other. The couple twinned in red as the actress wore a red silk saree and Gautam dresses up in a Nehru jacket

The couple looked fabulous in their stylish as they posed for cameras at the event. While Mahesh Babu looked handsome as always in a casual look, Namrata grabbed eyeballs in a simple yet fashionable co-ord set

The perfect family. While Dulquer Salmaan kept it cool in tie-dye shirt, his wife Amal and daughter twinned in beige coloured dresses

Ram Charan and Upasana are one royal couple in classy outfits. While the RRR star looks all handsome in a checkered coat and pants, Upasana Kamineni oozed charm in a green one-piece

