Allu Arjun-Sneha: Stylish couples of South
Priyanka Goud
JUNE 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
This picture of the proof of the Stylish couple tag. While Sneha kept it indo western in lehenga, Allu Arjun wore golden shoes on an elephant print kurta
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Shriya Saran & husband Andrei Koscheev made a stylish couple as they stepped out for a dinner date. She looked beautiful in a pastel green coloured dress, he kept it simple in jeans and shirt
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit opted for ethnic outfits and made sure to slay every inch with absolute charm. The duo complemented each other perfectly and gave us major couple style goals
Image: Viral Bhayani
Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika twinned in their favourite colour black.While Shruti went classy yet stylish with a maxi dress, Santanu opted for funky attire in baggy joggers and an oversized t-shirt
Image: Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram
Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya looked perfect in their best looks during their Maldives vacation. They twinned in pink in stunning looks
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam posed in arms amid the breathtaking sunlight and looked awestruck with each other. The couple twinned in red as the actress wore a red silk saree and Gautam dresses up in a Nehru jacket
Image: Kamlesh Nand
The couple looked fabulous in their stylish as they posed for cameras at the event. While Mahesh Babu looked handsome as always in a casual look, Namrata grabbed eyeballs in a simple yet fashionable co-ord set
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
The perfect family. While Dulquer Salmaan kept it cool in tie-dye shirt, his wife Amal and daughter twinned in beige coloured dresses
Ram Charan and Upasana are one royal couple in classy outfits. While the RRR star looks all handsome in a checkered coat and pants, Upasana Kamineni oozed charm in a green one-piece
Image: Twitter
